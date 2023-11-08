The Dance Centre to Present Hip Hop Innovators Ebnflōh This Month

Don't miss this intense and emotional performance at The Dance Centre in Vancouver from December 7-9, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Acclaimed for powerful works which are deeply rooted in hip hop dance and culture, Montreal's Ebnflōh returns to Vancouver with an ambitious creation full of urgency and contemporary resonance. Choreographed by company founder and Artistic Director Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé, La Probabilité du Néant (The Probability of Nothingness) asks how we can make sense of our actions when witnessing extreme situations - tracing the fine line between spectator and accomplice. Eight virtuosic dancers perform with ferocious commitment, propelled by electrifying music and video. Intense and emotional, this insightful take on perceptions and choices highlights our tremendous capacity for resilience and resistance.

La Probabilité du Néant is part of Spicey's ongoing examination of the human psyche, and in particular the 'bystander effect': she describes the work as "a tribute to our will to unite, in the power of what brings us together and the curiosity of what sets us apart."

Ebnflōh was founded in Montreal in 2015 by choreographer Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé. Its original language and aesthetic are rooted in hip hop dance and culture and developed through research and innovation. The company is recognized for its involvement in the Canadian street dance community and its contribution to the development of the discipline and its dancers. It creates, produces and presents its work to audiences across Canada and internationally. Ebnflōh was a finalist for the 2020 Grand Prix du Conseil des arts de Montréal.

La Probabilité du Néant

Choreographer: Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé
Dancers and creative collaborators: Nindy Banks, Ja James 'Jigsaw' Britton Johnson, Jaleesa 'Tealeaf' Coligny, Kosi Eze, James-Lee 'Kiddi' Joseph, Christina 'Hurricane Tina' Paquette, Alexandre 'Bibiman' Philippe-Beaudoin, Elie-Anne 'Rawss' Ross
Dancers who participated in the creative process: Junior 'DJüngle' Dorsaint, Mukoma-K 'JStyle' Nshinga
Composer, performer, sound designer: Richard 'Shash'U' St-Aubin
Trapped A song composed and performed by Vladimir '7Starr' Laurore, produced by Richard 'Shash'U' St-Aubin
Rehearsal director and coach: Frédérique 'Pax' Dumas
Set designers: Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé, Leticia Hamaoui
Costumes: Polina Boltova, Frédérique 'Pax' Dumas
Lighting: Leticia HamaouiArtistic advisor: Helen Simard
Dramaturgy: Mathieu Leroux
Booking and representation: Agence Résonances

Premiere: 2021 | Danse-Danse, Montreal, Quebec.
Creative residencies: Danse Danse (MAC and Cinquième Salle); CCOV; Circuit-Est centre chorégraphique; Agora de la danse; Danse à la Carte chez Par B.L.eux; Zab Maboungou/compagnie danse Nyata-Nyata; Mandoline Hybride-Salon58
Supported by: Canada Council for the Arts; Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec; Conseil des arts de Montréal. Ebnflōh is a member of Circuit-Est centre chorégraphique, and supported by Parbleux.

The Dance Centre was established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance professionals and the public in British Columbia, and offers a range of activities unparalleled in Canadian dance. The Dance Centre offers programs and resources supporting the professional development of artists, presents public performances and events, manages Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada's leading dance facilities, and works to promote BC dance.






