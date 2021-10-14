The Dance Centre Presents the 13th Biennial DANCE IN VANCOUVER

Vancouver's contemporary dance scene takes centre stage in Dance In Vancouver, November 24-28. Produced every two years by The Dance Centre, Dance In Vancouver showcases Vancouver's diverse and creative dance ecology.

It is unique for its concentrated focus on promoting the province's contemporary dance talent, not only to local audiences, but also to dance promoters and curators from across Canada and around the world. Highlights include a world premiere from The Biting School; performances by Dumb Instrument Dance, Kelly McInnes and Mahaila Patterson-O'Brien; installations by Anouk Froidevaux and Action at a Distance; showings of works in process by Tasha Faye Evans, Zahra Shahab; free presentations in non-theatrical locations by MascallDance and Co.ERASGA; and a wide-ranging selection of ticketed and free events at locations around the city.

The 2021 edition has been co-devised by Melbourne, Australia-based guest curator Angela Conquet with Michelle Olson and Starr Muranko, Artistic Director and Artistic Associate respectively of Vancouver's Raven Spirit Dance. The curators have imagined an unusual edition conceived as an invitation to experience dance as a ritual of being and sensing together. Indigenous worldviews anchor the vision for this edition which privileges intimate audiences, unusual locations and surprising formats, both live and digital.

The program includes IndigeDIV, co-produced with Raven Spirit Dance, which celebrates the unique worldview that Indigenous artists bring to the global conversation with inspirational keynotes centering Indigenous knowledge, alongside live performances, digital offerings, video installations, and a delegates' program. Firmly grounded in, and bravely echoing, the times that we are in, Dance In Vancouver aims to connect, inspire and provoke.

Executive Director Mirna Zagar explains: "Dance In Vancouver works on many levels. It's a great opportunity for audiences to experience work by local artists; our artists get to build their networks beyond the local context; and the presenters become more informed about our dance scene. While travel restrictions mean we won't see our international visitors in person in the numbers we are used to, we look forward to using the digital space to connect with our colleagues around the world."

Learn more at www.thedancecentre.ca.