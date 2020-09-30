SF Ballet Announces Community and Family Events For Fall 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Free programming designed for Pre-K through elementary school students continues to air on SF Loves Learning, featuring a daily "Dance with SF Ballet" segment, created by San Francisco Unified School District in partnership with KTVU Plus. More resources for children, families, and educators can be found on the SF Ballet Classroom.

Free admission. Ongoing, Monday-Friday from 2-3 p.m. on television, or on-demand on the web.

SF Ballet School's adult drop-in classes resume October 6. Live accompaniment complements these one-hour classes, which are available for all levels of experience.

General admission: $10

Online via Zoom. The complete fall schedule will be posted online by Friday, October 2.

On October 6 from 6-8 p.m., Ballet Basics hosts soloists Jahna Frantziskonis and Steven Morse as they discuss their lives as professional dancers. Audiences will leave equipped with more tools to appreciate the art form and the upcoming 2021 Season.

General admission: $25

Subscribers and donors: $20

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

Ballet Insights opens its three session-series, designed to explore how ballet spread across the globe from its European roots, on October 18 from 1-3p.m.

Session one highlights the Russian style, from Petipa to today, and features SF Ballet School Faculty Larissa Ponomarenko and Viktor Plotnikov in conversation.



General admission: $25

Subscribers and donors: $20

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

Ballet Insights' second of three sessions, designed to explore how ballet spread across the globe from its European roots, takes place on October 25 from 1-3 p.m.

Session two explores ballet across Europe and features SF Ballet School Director Patrick Armand, SF Ballet Principal Dancer Ulrik Birkkjaer, and Soloist Sasha Mukhamedov in conversation.

General admission: $25

Subscribers and donors: $20

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

Ballet Insights' third and final program of the series, designed to explore how ballet spread across the globe from its European roots, takes place on November 1 from 1-3 p.m.

Session three celebrates American ballet from coast to coast, in conversation with Kay Mazzo, Chairman of Faculty at the School of American Ballet, and Anita Paciotti, Ballet Master at SF Ballet.

General admission: $25

Subscribers and donors: $20

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

Ballet Book Club: Nutcracker presents Phil Chan, author of Final Bow for Yellowface, in discussion on December 1 from 6-7 p.m. The book "[navigates] conversations around race, representation, and inclusion arising from...the Chinese variation from The Nutcracker" (Yellowface.org).

General admission: $20

Subscribers and donors: $15

Online via Zoom.

More information will be posted here soon.

Ballet Talk features SF Ballet's annual Scholar-In-Residence presentation on December 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Brynn Shiovitz, PhD, SF Ballet's 2020 Scholar-in-Residence, gives a first glimpse of her research on SF Ballet's Nutcracker.

General admission: $15

Subscribers and donors: $10

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

Ballet Talk presents "Growing Up Nutcracker" on December 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For many people, Nutcracker is their first exposure to ballet and to live performance. In this panel, current and former dancers discuss their personal Nutcracker histories and memories, as well as share their thoughts on where ballet goes from here.

General admission: $15

Subscribers and donors: $10

Online via Zoom. Purchase tickets here.

