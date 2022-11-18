Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PNB'S “THE SEASONS' CANON” at McCaw Hall

A stunning triple bill

Nov. 18, 2022  

Pacific Northwest Ballet's digital tickets for the streaming of "The Seasons' Canon", a varied and vibrant triple bill that includes the PNB premiere of the titular work by Crystal Pite, are available here: https://order.pnb.org/23-digital/canon Don't miss this chance to see PNB at its best in a Balanchine work and two stunning contemporary pieces.

"Catching Feelings" by Dwight Rhoden to music by J.S. Bach, treated audiences at McCaw Hall to the World Premiere on November 4th 2022. With Rhoden's trademark use of his combined influence from Balanchine and Ailey, the ballet is a mesmerizing blend of the sensibilities of these two masters flavored with Rhoden's own sparks of choreographic genius.

"Duo Concertant", by Balanchine to the music of Stravinsky, has lived on since the 1972 Stravinsky Festival as one of Mr. B's audience favorites year after year. PNB more than does the work justice during this, the company's 50th anniversary year.

Pite's "The Seasons' Canon" to the music of Vivaldi, has garnered rave reviews ever since the premiere at the Paris Opera Ballet on September 26th 2016. The PNB premiere on November 4th 2022 was equally well received. See the magic for yourself on your screen as no fewer than 54 dancers bring Pite's vision to life.



From This Author - Sondra Forsyth

 

Sondra Forsyth is a member of the Dance Critics Association and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. A former ballerina who danced principal roles with New York Dan... (read more about this author)


