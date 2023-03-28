Review: AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET'S MOVIN' + GROOVIN' Was a Smash at The Kaye Playhouse

Do you remember the first dance performance you ever saw? What did you feel? What moved you? That natural love for dance and movement served as the inspiration for American Repertory Ballet's program, Movin' + Groovin' on March 25th at the Kaye Playhouse. The first NYC performance under Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, the company's talent was featured in three original works by talented choreographers Ja' Malik, Caili Quan, and Claire Davison.

Up first was Malik's Moving to Bach, set to Bach's Sonata for Violin Solo No. 1. A percussive piece musically and choreographically, Malik's movement language is dynamic and powerful, leaning heavily into syncopation; an electric way to open the show. At times, Moving to Bach reminded me of Balanchine's Concerto Barocco-the pacing and the grounded deliberation of every movement. While there were early synchronicity gaps, the dancers rose to the occasion, and set the stage for the rest of the evening.

Up next was Quan's Circadia, set to an eclectic score ranging from Boban Markovic Orchestra to Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution. Right away, Quan masterfully set the tone-one of humor, whimsy, and self-awareness. The set backdrop changed colors with every movement within the piece, and the dancers delivered, adapting to each mood with ease. Quan's movement vocabulary blends pedestrian casual with the sophistication of Graham to create something that felt absolutely cool and effortless. Notable standout in this piece was Ryoko Tanaka, who moves with crystallized precision.

The final piece of the evening was Claire Davison's Time Within A Time, set to a medley of Fleetwood Mac songs. Depicted as a journey of self-discovery within community, Time Within A Time created a sense of easy camaraderie among the dancers; they moved both on their own and within the collective to spotlight the brilliance of that balance. Davison's athletic approach to movement created a sense of excitement. But what was even more exciting were the quiet moments. More than any other, this piece showed off the company's ability to move-and breathe-as one.

Brava to Stiefel for bringing these choreographers together for such a memorable night of dance. And brava to the company of American Repertory Ballet!

Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor