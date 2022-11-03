Native Earth Presents WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 35

Native Earth Performing Arts has announced the 35th edition of Weesageechak Begins to Dance will return in person and online November 10-20, 2022 at Aki Studio. This year's festival will gather over 15 artists from across Turtle Island to develop and showcase contemporary Indigenous performances plus excerpts from new work in development, musical performances, a mini pop-up market, panels, and more.

Weesageechak will present a celebration of vibrant, new Indigenous theatre, dance, and multi-disciplinary creations with work by Montana Adams, Cole Alvis, Alexa Black, Danica Charlie, Caleigh Crow, Lacey Hill, Rebecca Hope, Denise McLeode, Frances Koncan, Jeanette Kotowich, Jennifer Alicia Murrin, Pesch Nepoose, Jeremy Proulx, Celeste Sansregret, Samantha Sutherland, and Unsettled Scores.

Online events for Weesageechak will include an Indigenous Dance Panel with Brian Solomon, Samantha Sutherland, Waawaate Fobister moderated by Jeanette Kotowich, and a presentation of Frances Koncan's newest piece, followed by a conversation with Lindsay Lachance on November 10; Animikiig Night with Native Earth's Animikiig Creators' 2022-23 cohort presenting four news works on November 16.

Weesageechak will also include a Mini Pop-Up Market on the opening night November 10, and Saturday, November 12 at Daniels Spectrum with vendors including Pacha Arts, Ocean Kiana, Two Hearts Beadwork, and Saga Kwandibenz.

Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada's oldest professional Indigenous performing arts company. Currently, in their 40th year, they are dedicated to developing, producing, and presenting professional artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada. Through stage productions (theatre, dance, and multi-disciplinary art), new script development, apprenticeships, and internships, Native Earth seeks to fulfill a community of artistic visions. It is a vision that is inclusive and reflective of the artistic directions of members of the Indigenous community who actively participate in the arts.

Weesageechak Begins to Dance 35

November 10 - 20, 2022

In Person:

Nov 10-12, Nov 16-18, and Nov 20

All performances begin at 7:30pm

Aki Studio, 585 Dundas Street East

Single Tickets are $15

Tickets for Animikiig Night on November 16 are free!



Online:

November 10-20

All online presentations will be available from their release date

until November 20 at 11:50pm

Tickets are free!

