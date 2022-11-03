Native Earth Presents WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 35

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 03, 2022  

Native Earth Performing Arts has announced the 35th edition of Weesageechak Begins to Dance will return in person and online November 10-20, 2022 at Aki Studio. This year's festival will gather over 15 artists from across Turtle Island to develop and showcase contemporary Indigenous performances plus excerpts from new work in development, musical performances, a mini pop-up market, panels, and more.

Weesageechak will present a celebration of vibrant, new Indigenous theatre, dance, and multi-disciplinary creations with work by Montana Adams, Cole Alvis, Alexa Black, Danica Charlie, Caleigh Crow, Lacey Hill, Rebecca Hope, Denise McLeode, Frances Koncan, Jeanette Kotowich, Jennifer Alicia Murrin, Pesch Nepoose, Jeremy Proulx, Celeste Sansregret, Samantha Sutherland, and Unsettled Scores.

Online events for Weesageechak will include an Indigenous Dance Panel with Brian Solomon, Samantha Sutherland, Waawaate Fobister moderated by Jeanette Kotowich, and a presentation of Frances Koncan's newest piece, followed by a conversation with Lindsay Lachance on November 10; Animikiig Night with Native Earth's Animikiig Creators' 2022-23 cohort presenting four news works on November 16.

Weesageechak will also include a Mini Pop-Up Market on the opening night November 10, and Saturday, November 12 at Daniels Spectrum with vendors including Pacha Arts, Ocean Kiana, Two Hearts Beadwork, and Saga Kwandibenz.

Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada's oldest professional Indigenous performing arts company. Currently, in their 40th year, they are dedicated to developing, producing, and presenting professional artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada. Through stage productions (theatre, dance, and multi-disciplinary art), new script development, apprenticeships, and internships, Native Earth seeks to fulfill a community of artistic visions. It is a vision that is inclusive and reflective of the artistic directions of members of the Indigenous community who actively participate in the arts.

Weesageechak Begins to Dance 35

November 10 - 20, 2022

In Person:
Nov 10-12, Nov 16-18, and Nov 20
All performances begin at 7:30pm
Aki Studio, 585 Dundas Street East
Single Tickets are $15 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207381®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nativeearth.ca%2Fshows%2Fw35%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Tickets for Animikiig Night on November 16 are free!

Online:
November 10-20
All online presentations will be available from their release date
until November 20 at 11:50pm
Tickets are free!
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207381®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nativeearth.ca%2Fshows%2Fw35%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Free Simulcast Announced For Sold-Out REUNITED IN DANCE This Month Photo
Free Simulcast Announced For Sold-Out REUNITED IN DANCE This Month
Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, the one-night-only special ballet performance, Reunited in Dance, will be simulcast for free on Segerstrom Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Reunited in Dance brings together dancers impacted by the war in Ukraine on the stage of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall November 12 at 8pm.
The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatres HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Companys UK Tour 2022 Photo
The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatre's HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Company's UK Tour 2022
Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) has been moving people and making them think with powerful, provocative, socially-engaged dance theatre work since 1994. Against a post-pandemic backdrop, where everything appears to be 'back to normal', Hold Tight articulates the social and emotional confusion that three years of isolation, uncertainty, planning and re-planning has left within us.
Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON Photo
Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON
The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) of Los Angeles is back presenting their “Joys of the Season” show at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts' Smothers Theatre on the Malibu campus of Pepperdine University on December 10th and 11th, with doors opening at 7:30 pm and show at 8:00 pm. 
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month Photo
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) upcoming Salon Performance at New York City Center Studios, Sunday, November 27 at 3pm, will feature a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.

