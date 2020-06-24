Shutdown Streaming
Nai-Ni Chen To Lead Kinetic Spiral Workshop As Part Of Peridance's Online Workshops

Nai-Ni Chen will lead a modern technique workshop as part of Peridance's online workshops on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00pm-4:30pm ET. The class will feature an emphasis on her unique technique and movement style "Kinetic Spiral."

Through proper use of breath and energy, her technique centers around the exploration of a wide range of physically challenging, intricate movement ideas that combine the grace, sensibility and strength can be found in Chinese Martial Art and modern dance. Excerpts of dances from her signature works will be taught during the workshop.

Sign up available now at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/main_enroll.asp?studioid=38909&tg=&vt=&lvl=&stype=-117&view=day&trn=100000187.


