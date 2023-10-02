Martha Graham Solos To Be Performed At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Martha Graham's powerful solos from the 1930s to be performed at The Met on October 7 & 10.

Few dance companies have revolutionized the art quite like Martha Graham's. From the company's founding in 1926, Graham's signature style has remained a "cornerstone" (Time) of American modern dance, and continues to be taught worldwide.

Now, in conjunction with the exhibition Art for the Millions: American Culture and Politics in the 1930s, dancers from the Martha Graham Dance Company stage some of Graham's most powerful '30s solos in galleries throughout The Met. Works include Lamentation (1930), Satyric Festival Song (1932), Ekstasis (1933), Spectre-1914 (1936), Immediate Tragedy (1937), and Deep Song (1937). 

Radical Dance for the People: Martha Graham Dance Company is free with Museum admission and takes place at The Met Fifth Avenue. Full performance schedule below.
 


Saturday, October 7

 

2:05 pm: Immediate Tragedy (1937) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
2:25 pm: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
2:50 pm: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
3:30 pm: Spectre-1914 (1932) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
3:50 pm: Ekstasis (1933) Gallery 271, Astor Chinese Garden Court, Asian Art
4:10 pm: Deep Song (1937) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
4:25 pm: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
5:10 pm: Immediate Tragedy (1937) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
5:35 pm:  Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
5:50 pm: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
6:30 pm: Spectre-1914 (1932) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
6:50 pm: Ekstasis (1933) Gallery 271, Astor Chinese Garden Court, Asian Art
7:10 pm: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
7:25 pm: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
 

Tuesday, October 10


 

10:35 am:  Immediate Tragedy (1937) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
10:55 am: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
11:10 am: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
11:50 am:  Spectre-1914 (1932) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
12:10 pm: Ekstasis (1933) Gallery 271, Astor Chinese Garden Court, Asian Art
12:35 pm:  Deep Song (1937) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
1:00 pm: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
2:25 pm: Immediate Tragedy (1937) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
2:45 pm:  Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art
2:50 pm: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
3:05 pm:  Spectre-1914 (1932) Gallery 131, The Temple of Dendur, Egyptian Art
3:25 pm: Satyric Festival Song (1932) Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, The American Wing
4:05 pm:  Ekstasis (1933) Gallery 271, Astor Chinese Garden Court, Asian Art
4:30 pm: Lamentation (1930) Gallery 162, Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, Greek & Roman Art



