Martha Graham Dance Company to Screen Footage Every Wednesday and Saturday

Every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:30pm EST, Martha Graham Dance Company is screening rare footage -- including some of Martha Graham herself -- on the Martha Graham Dance Company YouTube Channel.

Join Artistic Director Janet Eilber in the Live Chat with viewers from around the world and Co-Host Oliver Tobin as we view the film together and chat about all things Graham.

Subscribe to their YouTube channel and join in on the conversation!




