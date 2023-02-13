Lineup Announced For TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL

TAP CITY, THE NEW YORK CITY TAP FESTIVAL will return for its 23rd year Monday, July 3 through Saturday, July 8, with special events, local and international tap dance artists, choreographic residencies, and master classes. TAP CITY, produced by The American Tap Dance Foundation, is the week-long celebration of tap dance which returns to New York City each July.

"We're thrilled to see tappers from near and far returning to New York to join us at Tap City. The Festival is a great tradition, and we're excited to be back live for the second-year, post-pandemic," said Tony Waag, ATDF Executive/Artistic Director.

This year's events will kick off at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street in New York's historic Greenwich Village, with Festival students, teachers, staff & guest artists gathering for a "Meet & Greet" and film presentation celebrating 23 years of Tap City. This welcoming Open House, on July 3, will be followed by a Copasetic Boat Ride around Manhattan on July 5; the return of Tap Treasures, a walking tour of New York's famed tap dance landmarks on July 6; and, at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, ATDF's Tap Future concert and Tap Dance Awards on July 7, and Rhythm in Motion, Tap City's boundary breaking tap dance concert performance on July 8.

THE 2023 TAP CITY LINEUP:

The Copasetic Boat Ride - Wednesday, July 5 (Boards 6:30pm, Sails 7:00pm, Returns 10:00pm) - Circle Line Marina, Pier 83, West 42nd St. at Hudson River VIDEO Tap City's cruise around Manhattan with live music, entertainment and tap jam performances by Tap City festival students, teachers and local tap professionals. Tickets: General $45 (In Advance) $50 (On-Site) To buy tickets visit atdf.org/events or call (646) 230-9564. "There's something aboard for everyone with live music, entertainment and dancing, dancing, dancing!"

Tap Treasures Tour - Thursday, July 6 (6pm to 8pm) - Tap Treasures was first introduced at Tap City 2016, designed to provide numerous opportunities for festival students, and the public, to learn more about and experience the rich evolution of tap dance in its hometown, NYC. Tap Treasures revisits eight historic locations in Manhattan that contributed to the development of the medium. Upon arrival, participants receive a "Tap Map," identifying key locations important to tap dance history. Historic details and a fun, interactive discussion take place at each landmark - a walk down memory lane. Tickets: General $25 (In Advance) $30 (On-Site) To buy tickets visit atdf.org/events or call (646) 230-9564.

Tap Future Concert and the ATDF Tap Dance Awards - Friday, July 7 (8:00pm-10:00pm) Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street - Tap City puts ALL their students on stage with newly minted work from the Tap City 2023 Residencies, selected works created by ATDF students and faculty with surprise guests. Film clips and performances will honor this year's winners of the annual HOOFER, TAP PRESERVATION, and INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE HALL OF FAME awards: Terry Brock and Reggio "the Hoofer" McLaughlin, winners of the 2023 Hoofer Award; Drika Overton, winner of the 2023 Tap Preservation Award; and the late Leslie "Bubba" Gaines, the late Juanita Pitts and the late George Primrose, ATDF Tap Dance Hall of Fame Awardees. Tickets: General $45 (In Advance) $50 (On-Site) Children 17 & under/Student/Senior: $25. Purchase tickets HERE.

Rhythm in Motion Concert Performance - Saturday, July 8 (8:00pm-10:00pm) Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street - Boundary breaking new takes on tap, featuring fresh and innovative work showcasing the rich diversity of contemporary tap dance. Classic repertory will also be revisited by the world's finest tappers & choreographers, including Brenda Bufalino, the late Harold Cromer, Lynn Dally and Acia Gray. Directed and Curated by Tony Waag. Tickets: General $45 (In Advance) $50 (On-Site) Children 17 & under/Student/Senior: $25 Purchase tickets HERE. The Rhythm is Gonna Get You!