Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

English Natonal Ballet School Presents The Future Of Ballet With A New Mixed Bill At Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio

pixeltracker

The performance is on Friday 4 March 2022.

Feb. 1, 2022  
English Natonal Ballet School Presents The Future Of Ballet With A New Mixed Bill At Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio

English National Ballet School presents the future of ballet with a mixed bill of four specially commissioned, contrasting works that showcase the students' versatility and talent.

Performed by dancers on the School's Professional Trainee programme, the evening includes new works from Joseph Toonga, The Royal Ballet's Emerging Choreographer, who combines hip-hop with contemporary dance to tell real life stories. Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia creates a new work using his signature dramatic dance-theatre style and Le Wang choreographs a new contemporary solo grounded in classical ballet for a female dancer. Completing the programme is a new classical piece choreographed by Juan Eymar.

Launched in direct response to the ongoing pandemic, English National Ballet School's Professional Trainee programme offers students from around the world the chance to work with some of the biggest names in dance and further their training as they prepare for a future career in dance.

The performance is on Friday 4 March 2022.

Learn more at www.sadlerswells.com.


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Famous Family Felonies' Comes to the Stirling Theatre This Month
  • The Australian String Quartet Will Tour Britten Paterson Beethoven Around the Nation
  • POTTED POTTER Announces 2022 Australian Tour
  • Melville Theatre to Stage THE APPLETON LADIES' POTATO RACE