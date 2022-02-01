English Natonal Ballet School Presents The Future Of Ballet With A New Mixed Bill At Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio

English National Ballet School presents the future of ballet with a mixed bill of four specially commissioned, contrasting works that showcase the students' versatility and talent.

Performed by dancers on the School's Professional Trainee programme, the evening includes new works from Joseph Toonga, The Royal Ballet's Emerging Choreographer, who combines hip-hop with contemporary dance to tell real life stories. Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia creates a new work using his signature dramatic dance-theatre style and Le Wang choreographs a new contemporary solo grounded in classical ballet for a female dancer. Completing the programme is a new classical piece choreographed by Juan Eymar.

Launched in direct response to the ongoing pandemic, English National Ballet School's Professional Trainee programme offers students from around the world the chance to work with some of the biggest names in dance and further their training as they prepare for a future career in dance.

The performance is on Friday 4 March 2022.

Learn more at www.sadlerswells.com.