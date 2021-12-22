Debbie Allen Announces First Global Streaming Of Her HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER

Emmy Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) are thrilled to announce the first on-demand global streaming of the award-winning family spectacular "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" December 24 to January 1. This year's gala performance, presented in association with The Annenberg Foundation, was filmed last month at the Drive-Up Santa Monica Airport.

The "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" Gala is written, directed and choreographed by Allen. In this adaptation, three laugh-out-loud wise-cracking rats take over the story, whisking us off on an adventure to Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the Indian Rainforest/Bollywood, Egypt, Birdland and on a magical train ride choreographed by Tony Award winner Savion Glover. Filled with lively characters, new music and spectacular dancing, Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' is a three-time Nutty Award winning production that promises something for the whole family! The making of this wonderful production can be seen on Netflix's Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

"I am excited to offer our 2021 Gala performance version of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' to our global community for the holidays," said Director/Choreographer and Grey's Anatomy Executive Producer Debbie Allen." "The global stream will serve as a fundraiser for our new programs coming with the opening of The Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles next year"

Starring Debbie Allen, Mathew Johnson (Netflix's Christmas On The Square), Carlo Imperato (FAME), Vivian Nixon (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Memphis, Hot Feet, Grey's Anatomy), Brandon O'Neal (The Lion King, Wicked) and Jalyn Flowers, the show includes additional choreography by Terry Beeman, Rasta Thomas, Karen McDonald, Chantel Heath, Deepa Patel and Kevin Harris.

"Debbie Allen is a magician," said Academy Award winner Denzel Washington of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.' "What she does with those young people on stage is pure magic."

Keeping in the spirit of giving, 100 percent of the show's proceeds will benefit arts education for youth in the greater Los Angeles area. For more information on streaming options or to purchase tickets visit www.debbieallendanceacademy.com.