Dancers Responding to AIDS Reveals Acclaimed Companies and Choreographers for Hudson Valley Dance Festival

Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns for two 10th anniversary performances on Saturday, October 7, 2023. 

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women Photo 1 IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women
Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies Photo 2 Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies
The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season Photo 3 The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Indep Photo 4 Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

Dancers Responding to AIDS Reveals Acclaimed Companies and Choreographers for Hudson Valley Dance Festival

Legendary names from modern dance and jazz will share the stage with emerging companies and choreographers as Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns for two 10th anniversary performances on Saturday, October 7, 2023.  The festival will again transform Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY, for performances at 2 pm and 5 pm. The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival helps provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those living with HIV/AIDS, dealing with COVID-19 or facing other debilitating illnesses. Broadway Cares supports a safety net of services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 15 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

The first companies and choreographers announced for the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration are:

●               Alison Cook Beatty Dance, a classically based modern dance company that explores the universal human condition

●               EMERGE125, a Black, female-led hub for dance performance, creation and education with dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, NY, and under the artistic direction of Tiffany Rea-Fisher

●               Parsons Dance, a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work

●               Broadway veteran Corey John Snide, co-founder and artistic director of Capital District Arts Initiative, who’s creating an ensemble tap number that will premiere at the festival 

●               The Verdon Fosse Legacy, performing “Sweet Gwen Suite,” a trio of short dances originally performed by Gwen Verdon on “The Bob Hope Special” in 1968 and “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1969. Each was choreographed by Verdon and Bob Fosse.

More performers and choreographers will be announced soon.

An extremely limited number of $40 tickets remain available. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. Select ticket levels will receive an invitation to a behind-the-scenes look at Kenneth MacMillan’s Ballade and a reception on September 9 at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY. Get tickets at Click Here.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising nearly $1.2 million through nine iterations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times. 

Among the 470 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 15 in the Hudson Valley:Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen and Columbia-Greene Community Foundation in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry. Community Hospice and Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.  For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdanceat instagram.com/DRAdance, and atyoutube.com/DRA.

 





RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship P Photo
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship Program

Apply for the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance and Social Justice Fellowship Program offered by Dance/NYC. This fellowship recognizes the contributions of disabled dance workers in social justice movements and provides support for their artistic endeavors. Applications are open now until October 10, 2023.

2
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time Photo
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time

five two Dance Company will showcase the entirety of their company repertoire that has accumulated since their debut in 2021. This evening will include four contemporary works at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn on September 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.A women-led dance collective, five two Dance Company was founded by emerging choreographers Olivia Passarelli and Sophie Gray-Gaillard which focuses on highly physical contemporary movement rooted in feminine and queer perspectives.

3
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming Photo
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming

Continuing its 15th anniversary, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance returns to The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Wednesday, November 1 with a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold centered on the music of Czech composer Gideon Klein.

4
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Performance Season Photo
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Performance Season

Single tickets go on sale beginning September 11 for the 2023-24 season of performances for the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre. The theatre announces the upcoming season with the presentation of culturally inspired new artistic works as well as the return of audience favorites including Pinocchio, La Llorona, and The Wild Wild West at two venues, The Tarkington and The Florence.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS