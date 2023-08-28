Dancers Responding to AIDS Reveals Acclaimed Companies and Choreographers for Hudson Valley Dance Festival

Legendary names from modern dance and jazz will share the stage with emerging companies and choreographers as Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns for two 10th anniversary performances on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The festival will again transform Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY, for performances at 2 pm and 5 pm. The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival helps provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those living with HIV/AIDS, dealing with COVID-19 or facing other debilitating illnesses. Broadway Cares supports a safety net of services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 15 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

The first companies and choreographers announced for the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration are:

● Alison Cook Beatty Dance, a classically based modern dance company that explores the universal human condition

● EMERGE125, a Black, female-led hub for dance performance, creation and education with dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, NY, and under the artistic direction of Tiffany Rea-Fisher

● Parsons Dance, a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work

● Broadway veteran Corey John Snide, co-founder and artistic director of Capital District Arts Initiative, who’s creating an ensemble tap number that will premiere at the festival

● The Verdon Fosse Legacy, performing “Sweet Gwen Suite,” a trio of short dances originally performed by Gwen Verdon on “The Bob Hope Special” in 1968 and “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1969. Each was choreographed by Verdon and Bob Fosse.

More performers and choreographers will be announced soon.

An extremely limited number of $40 tickets remain available. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. Select ticket levels will receive an invitation to a behind-the-scenes look at Kenneth MacMillan’s Ballade and a reception on September 9 at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY. Get tickets at Click Here.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising nearly $1.2 million through nine iterations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Among the 470 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 15 in the Hudson Valley:Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen and Columbia-Greene Community Foundation in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry. Community Hospice and Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, and atyoutube.com/DRA.