Dancer Performs to Melody Modeling the Structure of the Virus to Mark International Dance Day

Reuters has reported on Hungarian ballet dancer Zsolt Kovacs, who performed his interpretation of piece he designed for the 'coronavirus melody', a musical composition created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists from a model of the protein structure of SARS-CoV-2.

Watch the video below!

The MIT team used a computer to transform a model of the structure of SARS-CoV-2 into melodies, and assigned a different note to each of the protein's amino acids.

"For me this music brings melancholy, its monotony gives me tension and as the music progresses it becomes more rhythmical and aggressive and at the end it calms down. It inspired me," Zsolt Kovacs shared.





