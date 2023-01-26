DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989.



A new name: Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica will retain the familiar elements of our previous Sunday morning series: free flowing coffee and free flowing conversation between the audience and the performers. Lysy serves as musical alchemist to attract distinguished artists to engage with our audiences. Performances will include post-show chats with artists over refreshments to deepen and enrich musical friendships



Under the leadership of the great cellist and BroadStage colleague, Antonio Lysy, the programming will take on a more diverse range of offerings. Rob Bailis, BroadStage Artistic and Executive Director said, "Los Angeles is home to one of the greatest communities of classical musicians anywhere in the world - it is an unmatched talent pool. We wanted to create opportunities for our finest players to revel in some of the more ambitious mixed ensemble repertoire they might not otherwise have an opportunity to play. For example the wonderful Schubert Octet is not performed nearly often enough as most traditional chamber configurations don't have that instrumentation. So we are thrilled to be able to keep it predominantly local but bring together a lot of adventurous, unique configurations as well as collaborations with other art forms that can so ably enrich the chamber music experience"



Antonio Lysy said, "I am thrilled to be invited to curate this series, and excited to inaugurate it soon! Having been brought up from an early age to regard chamber music as an essential seed for musical growth and friendship, it brings me great pride to be able to continue to celebrate these values with these acclaimed artists, in my own home community, performing at BroadStage, with its wonderful acoustics and casual Sunday morning atmosphere."



Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica is the successor to the longtime BroadStage favorite Beethoven, Bagels and Banter following the retirement of long-time curator Robert Davidovici.



The two programs for 2023 in Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica are:

Dream with Me

Sunday, February 12 at 11:00am; The Edye

Let the music inspire you in this heartwarming Valentine's program featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Zemlinsky, Bernstein, Massenet, and Beethoven. Los Angeles-based soprano Julia Metzler joins Bernadene Blaha on piano and and Roger Wilkie on violin - and resident virtuoso Antonio Lysy himself rounds out the ensemble on cello for a morning full of sweeping romance.

Te Amo, Argentina 2

Sunday, May 28 at 11:00am; The Eli and Edytheroad Stage



Rousing and seductive song, dance, and rhythms of Argentina the Andes, Pampas with Jessica Rivera, and Miriam Larici & Leonardo Barrionuevo, Tango Choreographers of "So You Think You Can Dance." Tango lessons after! Current Tango choreographers of "So You Think You Can Dance" and previously of "Dancing With the Stars" and stars of the Broadway "Forever Tango."



Tickets starting at $50 are available at https://broadstage.org/, or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.