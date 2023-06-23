Brooklyn Ballet Appoints Four New Board Of Directors In Celebratory 20th Anniversary Season

Brooklyn Ballet, an innovative, interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, is pleased to announce the appointment of four exceptional individuals to its esteemed Board of Directors this 20th Anniversary season: Douglas Apple, Elena Bonifacio, Mili Reddy, and Annabelle Zhuño.

The new board members bring diverse expertise and a shared commitment to the arts, enhancing further the Organization's mission and impact.

Douglas Apple, President of 1811 Consultants, joins the board with vast experience advising housing and social service providers on real estate, governance, and performance improvement. With a background as GM/COO of the NYC Housing Authority and First Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Housing Preservation & Development, Douglas brings invaluable insights to the table. He is also actively involved in various boards, including the ICL and his local Brooklyn Community Board.

Elena Bonifacio, Director of People Strategy and Special Projects at Google, brings additional strategic perspective to the Board. As a resident of Brooklyn Heights and an adult student at Brooklyn Ballet, Elena understands the transformative power of dance firsthand. With an M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.A. from Williams College, where she served as Co-Chair of the College's Alumni Fund, Elena also has experience at Boston Consulting Group as a Principal that strengthens her ability to contribute valuable insights. She also serves as a board member of Access Justice Brooklyn.

Mili Reddy, Head of Corporate Strategy at Sumitovant Biopharma, enriches the Board with her extensive background in the biotechnology industry. Committed to philanthropy, Mili has served as a Board Trustee of the Community Partnership School and Co-President of the Young Professionals Committee of the Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation. Holding an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BBA from Emory University, Mili's diverse skill set includes her previous career as an Indian classical and Bollywood dancer, and her notable achievement as a top 25 finalist on America's Got Talent! Mili was born in Brooklyn and currently resides with her husband in the West Village.

Annabelle Zhuño, representing the Office of Brooklyn Borough President Anthonio Reynoso, joins the Board as an ex-officio member. Proud of her Ecuadorian heritage and a champion of inclusivity and community engagement, Annabelle brings valuable experience from her work at the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Annabelle's passion for dance was evident during her time at Emory University where she performed with the Emory University Dance Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome these four incredible individuals to the Brooklyn Ballet Board of Directors," said Brooklyn Ballet Board Chair Diarra K. Lamar, MD. "Their expertise, dedication, diverse perspectives and shared passion for the arts will undoubtedly propel our Organization forward, enabling us to continue to create and explore groundbreaking new works, advance our impact, and serve the community.”

During this 20th anniversary season, the appointment of these four individuals to the Brooklyn Ballet Board of Directors represents a significant stride in realizing the Organization's strategic goals and future expansion while further reinforcing its commitment to artistic excellence, community outreach, and inclusivity.

Founded in 2002 by Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, Brooklyn Ballet brings a contemporary vision to the treasured art form of ballet, with repertory and programs that revitalize and re-imagine the classical form. The first-of-its-kind in Brooklyn in more than 40 years, the organization is committed to artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. In 2009, Brooklyn Ballet opened the doors to its first permanent home at The Schermerhorn—built and managed by Breaking Ground and The Entertainment Community Fund. The ground level space provides Brooklyn Ballet with a storefront dance studio, access to a 99-seat black box theater, dressing rooms, and administrative space. As a community dance institution, Brooklyn Ballet School offers youth and adult ballet classes, allowing dancers to learn and develop their skills alongside professionals of all backgrounds. Brooklyn Ballet's Elevate in-school residencies offers children scholarships and opportunities to participate in the rigors of ballet training. Brooklyn Ballet can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @brooklynballet.