Birmingham Royal Ballet Offers Virtual Classes and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Birmingham Royal Ballet is offering a selection of online events, including ballet classes, clips from productions and more!

See a selection of Birmingham Royal Ballet's online content below!

For more information visit: https://www.brb.org.uk/home-from-home

Alone I Together - a short dance film

Premiered on 29 April 2020 to mark #InternationalDanceDay

Birmingham Royal Ballet Conductor Philip Ellis Shows a Selection of His Art Work

Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, the Balcony pas de deux

Miss Rebecca's Beginner Ballet Class





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You