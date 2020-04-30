Shutdown Streaming
Birmingham Royal Ballet Offers Virtual Classes and More

Apr. 30, 2020  

Birmingham Royal Ballet is offering a selection of online events, including ballet classes, clips from productions and more!

See a selection of Birmingham Royal Ballet's online content below!

For more information visit: https://www.brb.org.uk/home-from-home

Alone I Together - a short dance film

Premiered on 29 April 2020 to mark #InternationalDanceDay

Birmingham Royal Ballet Conductor Philip Ellis Shows a Selection of His Art Work

Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, the Balcony pas de deux

Miss Rebecca's Beginner Ballet Class



