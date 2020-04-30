Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Birmingham Royal Ballet Offers Virtual Classes and More
Birmingham Royal Ballet is offering a selection of online events, including ballet classes, clips from productions and more!
See a selection of Birmingham Royal Ballet's online content below!
For more information visit: https://www.brb.org.uk/home-from-home
Alone I Together - a short dance film
Premiered on 29 April 2020 to mark #InternationalDanceDay
Birmingham Royal Ballet Conductor Philip Ellis Shows a Selection of His Art Work
Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, the Balcony pas de deux
Miss Rebecca's Beginner Ballet Class