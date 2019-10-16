Be Transported To The Blue Shores Of Italy With Ballet Arizona's NAPOLI

Get swept away into the seas of Italy with Ballet Arizona as the Valley's only professional ballet company performs Napoli, October 24-27 at Symphony Hall, with the accompaniment of the Phoenix Symphony.

Napoli is a festive and uplifting story of Gennaro, a poor fisherman, and his beloved Teresina. Teresina is washed away in a great storm only to be rescued by sea-nymphs ruled by an evil sea spirit. The couple's love must overcome trials and temptations so that light prevails over darkness in the best tradition of Romanticism.

Choreographed by August Bournonville, Napoli is staged by Ballet Arizona Artistic Director, Ib Andersen. Approaching his 20th year as artistic director, Andersen continues to push boundaries and broaden the company's scope of ballet. Stunning, sea-inspired costumes designed showcase the splashy, grandiose movement and intricate skill of Ballet Arizona's dancers. The performance comes together with score by Edvard Helsted, H.S. Paulli, Niels W. Gade and H.C. Lumbye.

There only two artistic directors in the U.S. with the background and expertise to present this Danish masterpiece in its most authentic form. Andersen is one of them. As a principal dancer with The Royal Danish Ballet, Andersen regularly performed Bournonville ballets, allowing him to become an expert in the choreographer's style - known for quick footwork that is often much more difficult that it appears. Napoli was, in fact, the ballet in which Andersen made his stage debut - at age seven.

"The fact that my career has come full circle with Napoli is a testament to its timelessness," Andersen said. "Staging this performance on the 20th season of my career at Ballet Arizona is apropos."

Tickets for Napoli are on sale now and start at $34, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups. Purchase at balletaz.org or at 602-381-1096.





