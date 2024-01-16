Ballet Kelowna Presents Two World Premieres In Dynamic Double Bill, TURNING POINT

Ballet Kelowna ushers in the winter season with Turning Point, a thrilling double bill featuring two world premieres at the Kelowna Community Theatre, February 16 + 17, 2024, at 7:30pm.

From Canadian choreographer Robert Stephen comes the quirky and poignant world premiere Mustard, adapted from Canadian playwright Kat Sandler's Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning work about the exploits of an imaginary friend who overstays his welcome, and featuring an original commissioned score by Canadian composer Owen Belton. Also on the program, Ballet Kelowna Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando unveils the world premiere of Delicate Fire, a contemporary exploration of mythology set to an evocative score by celebrated Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock, inspired by the works of Greek poet Sappho.

“As we continue Ballet Kelowna's The Season of Drama, we are overjoyed to bring two new, narrative-based contemporary ballet works to the Kelowna stage this winter,” says Orlando. “We're especially delighted to welcome Robert Stephen back for his third, longer-form commission, which promises to draw audiences in through its endearing and uplifting story, explored through Robert's visionary choreography. I am elated to pair his new work with a mystical tale of Gods and Goddesses from my own choreographic repertoire, marking the first time I'll bring a new work to the Kelowna stage since 2019.”

A comedic, yet thoughtful, coming of age story, Mustard follows the life of a troubled teen, whose imaginary best friend has stayed long past the end of his assignment, falling in love with the family's recently separated mother in the process. Inspired by Canadian playwright Kat Sandler's soberingly whimsical narrative, Stephen's evening-length work will feature Ballet Kelowna's full Company, with an original score by iconic Canadian composer Owen Belton that weaves sonic webs to perfectly complement Stephen's playful movement vocabulary.

Adds Stephen: “I had seen (and loved) the original Tarragon Theatre production of Mustard, and when Kat and I discussed it, we agreed that this particular play's characters, themes, and general sense of theatricality would be perfectly suited for a dance adaptation.”

A former First Soloist with The National Ballet of Canada, Stephen most recently performed in Germany as a member of Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart. A recipient of the prestigious Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award from the Banff Centre, Stephen is now a freelance choreographer, dancer, and teacher. He has choreographed two previous works for Ballet Kelowna: Celestial Mechanics in 2021 and In the Light of the Waking Sun in 2022.

In celebration of Orlando's 10th anniversary season, the Company will premiere Delicate Fire, an emotional exploration of the nature and deeds of Gods and Goddesses within the mythical realm. Initially developed through a fellowship from the New York Choreographic Institute in 2008/09, the piece was first workshopped on five dancers from Ballet BC, where Orlando was a Principal Dancer for 13 years. Now, more than a decade later, Orlando has expanded the work for Ballet Kelowna in memory of Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock, who passed away in March 2023.

The 25-minute work is heavily inspired by Morlock's evocative music for flute and piano, based on the lyrical poetry of Sappho, an ancient Greek poet whose work has only survived in fragmented portions. Morlock's composition, I Conversed with You in a Dream, commissioned and performed by Tiresias Duo, explores these fragments, resulting in distinct musical sections that have informed the unique energy and texture of different elements within Orlando's choreographic process – moving from fast and rhythmic to slow and ethereal within the dynamic new work.

Tickets and information at balletkelowna.ca

Ballet Kelowna's 2023/2024 season is presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. Delicate Fire is sponsored by the Canadian Music Centre BC.



Mustard tackles mature themes, including teen pregnancy, alcohol abuse, and suicide. This performance is recommended for ages 12+.

Founded in 2002, Ballet Kelowna is the sole professional dance company in B.C.'s Interior. The organization is committed to its role as a leader in the region through encouraging, promoting, and developing Canadian dancers and choreographers. The Company performs annually for more than 12,000 audience members in Kelowna and on tour, and provides unique dance training opportunities and outreach programs. Its Artistic Director and CEO, Simone Orlando, is an award-winning choreographer and former dancer with Ballet BC and The National Ballet of Canada.