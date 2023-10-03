Ballet Hispánico Will Perform at the Paramount Theater

The performance is on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8pm.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Photo 1 NYC Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 2 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal Photo 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal
Review: EMILYN CLAID, UNTITLED, The Place Photo 4 Review: EMILYN CLAID, UNTITLED, The Place

Ballet Hispánico Will Perform at the Paramount Theater

Ballet Hispánico Will Perform at the Paramount Theater

Ballet Hispánico has announced a 2023-24 Season tour stop at Paramount Theater, 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566, on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267587®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fparamounthudsonvalley.com%2Fevents%2Fballet-hispanico%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano (2012)

18+1 celebrates Gustavo's 19 years as a choreographer and the vulnerability, care, and hope that comes with each artistic endeavor. In a display of subtle humor and electric choreography, the movement merges with the playful rhythms found in Pérez Prado's mambo music. Sansano draws from his history and memory to take a joyous look at the past, present, and coming future.

Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder (1976)

Geoffrey Holder's work was inspired by the style and rhythms of Trinidadian dance and the influence of European colonization on the island.

Línea Recta (excerpt) by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa (2016)

From one of today's most sought-after choreographers comes a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of the genre, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of partnership and performed to flamenco guitar by Eric Vaarzon Morel.

¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! by Alberto Alonso (1994)

Choreographer Alberto Alonso brings the spirit of Cuba to life. Elaborately costumed dancers make their way across the stage in a carnival style procession eventually breaking off in pairs, their movement intertwined with the Afro-Cuban rhythms of Gloria Estefan's music from her album, Mi Tierra.

Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz (2000)

Latin dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
National Sawdust And The Center For Ballet And The Arts Announce 2023-2024 Toulmin Fellows Photo
National Sawdust And The Center For Ballet And The Arts Announce 2023-2024 Toulmin Fellows

The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University (CBA) and National Sawdust, with continued support from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, announce the 2023-24 Fellows: composers Erica “Twelve45” Blunt and Wang Lu and choreographers Ausia Jones and Tiler Peck.

2
Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th Photo
Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th

The marvelous dance event of the season, “Fall for Dance” is now happening at New York City Center and audiences love it!

3
TLab Shares to Present Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensembles IN THE EYE OF A DREAM Photo
TLab Shares to Present Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble's IN THE EYE OF A DREAM

Experience the surreal theater/dance performance of Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble's In the Eye of a Dream at TLab Shares. Running from November 9-19, 2023 at Theaterlab in New York, NY. Don't miss this immersive installation featuring projections by Kathleen Kelley of Proteo Media. Get your tickets now!

4
Limón Dance Company to Present Womens Stories with World Premiere of I MUST BE CIR Photo
Limón Dance Company to Present Women's Stories with World Premiere of I MUST BE CIRCUMSTANCED

Limón Dance Company will present Women's Stories from Thu-Sat, Dec 7-9, 2023 at 8pm at New York Live Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS