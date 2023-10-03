Ballet Hispánico Will Perform at the Paramount Theater

Ballet Hispánico has announced a 2023-24 Season tour stop at Paramount Theater, 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566, on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267587®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fparamounthudsonvalley.com%2Fevents%2Fballet-hispanico%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano (2012)

18+1 celebrates Gustavo's 19 years as a choreographer and the vulnerability, care, and hope that comes with each artistic endeavor. In a display of subtle humor and electric choreography, the movement merges with the playful rhythms found in Pérez Prado's mambo music. Sansano draws from his history and memory to take a joyous look at the past, present, and coming future.

Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder (1976)

Geoffrey Holder's work was inspired by the style and rhythms of Trinidadian dance and the influence of European colonization on the island.

Línea Recta (excerpt) by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa (2016)

From one of today's most sought-after choreographers comes a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of the genre, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of partnership and performed to flamenco guitar by Eric Vaarzon Morel.

¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! by Alberto Alonso (1994)

Choreographer Alberto Alonso brings the spirit of Cuba to life. Elaborately costumed dancers make their way across the stage in a carnival style procession eventually breaking off in pairs, their movement intertwined with the Afro-Cuban rhythms of Gloria Estefan's music from her album, Mi Tierra.

Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz (2000)

Latin dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."