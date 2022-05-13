BWW Review: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S “SWAN LAKE” RETURNS TO THE STAGE at McCaw Hall

Kent Stowell's "Swan Lake" was back on stage from April 15th to 24th 2022 as part of Pacific Northwest Ballet's post-pandemic return to live performances at Macaw Hall in Seattle. I reviewed the PNB "Swan Lake" on YouTube in 2020 when COVID made that the only option. Stowell's demanding choreography was exquisitely danced then as it is now. PNB is known for excelling at contemporary works, yet the company is also world-class when it comes to classical ballet. Kudos to Lesley Rausch in the demanding dual role of Odette/Odile as well as to her Prince Siegfried, James Kirby Rogers.

Highlights of the ballet include a flawless rendition of Cygnets, also known as Four Little Swans, and all of the ethnic character dances in Act III.

Be sure to read Doug Fullerton's Program Notes for a full understanding of the history of the ballet as well as the contributions of Francia Russell to the PNB version. And if you missed the live season, you can still enjoy "Swan Lake" digitally from May 12th to 16th 2022 for only $35. You'll be glad you did!