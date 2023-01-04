American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues With SOUND CHECK

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival, Sound Check (a Tap Dance Journey), will take place on Friday, January 6 at 7pm, in-studio at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2, and live streamed at https://youtu.be/3ZWoA8YvB0A. The in-studio showing has suggested donation of $5.00, the live stream is free. An open discussion, hosted by Tony Waag, ATDF Executive/Artistic Director, will directly follow the screening.

Sound Check premiered at DTW's Bessie Schonberg Theater from April 14 to April 18, 2010. The production was a unique fusion of percussive dance and classic musical theater through a dynamic and whimsical composition blending music, percussion, text, imagery, improvisation, and choreography. Woven throughout the piece were excerpts from The Last Rehearsal Hall, a new musical written by Brenda Bufalino celebrating Tap, Middle Eastern, and Flamenco Dance and how their practice joins together as they share the rooms of their beloved yet broken down rehearsal hall.

The piece was co-written and directed by Brenda Bufalino and Tony Waag, and featured the New Tap Dance Orchestra (Warren Craft, Shelby Kaufman, Tamii Sakurai, Danny Wallace & Xander Weinman), Brenda Bufalino, the late Harold Cromer, Barbara Duffy & Company (Barbara Duffy, Cintia Chamecki, Chikako Iwahori & Monifa Kincaid), Ranya Rene'e, Aurora Reyes, Tony Waag & Cartier Williams.

Music was provided by Bernice "Boom Boom" Brooks (musical director/drums), Cameron Brown (bass), Basilio Georges (guitar), Jonny Peiffer, (piano/melodica), & Charlie Tokarz (reeds).

The ATDF First Friday Film Festival evenings revisit tap dance productions from the past, direct from the ATDF archives. All are open to the public, with proof of vaccination required, masks optional. Space is limited. To reserve your place visit Shows & Events or call 646-230-9564 to register.