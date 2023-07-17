American Ballet Theatre Summer Intensive Final Performance Set For This Month

The performances mark the conclusion of ABT's 28th annual New York Summer Intensive, a five-week training program for dancers ages 12 to 20. 

By: Jul. 17, 2023

End of session performances for American Ballet Theatre's New York Sumer Intensive Program are scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 12:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. The performances mark the conclusion of ABT's 28th annual New York Summer Intensive, a five-week training program for dancers ages 12 to 20.  

Summer Intensive students will perform selections from ABT's repertory, including Coppélia, Swan Lake, Giselle, Raymonda, Le Corsaire, Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, and George Balanchine's Theme and Variations. Participants in American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensives are chosen through a cross-country audition tour, which spanned 19-cities this year. ABT's 2023 Summer Intensives welcome 600 participants in New York City and Costa Mesa, CA. 

The annual Summer Intensive at ABT's New York studios is a comprehensive course that begins with daily ballet technique class and includes specialized classes in pointe work, partnering, character dance, mime, modern, jazz, Pilates, Yoga Narada, and Meet the Artist lectures with ABT Company members.  

Under the direction of Kate Lydon, the 2023 New York Summer Intensive Program incorporates a faculty of ABT alumni, members of ABT's Artistic Staff, and renowned teachers, including ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe; ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Artistic Director Stella Abrera; ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky; Rubén Martín, Principal Teacher, ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division; Yan Chen, Principal Teacher, ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division and Rehearsal Director, ABT Studio Company; Charles Askegard, Ethan Brown, Leslie Browne, Harriet Clark, Elizabeth Ferrell, Adrienne Schulte, and Leann Underwood.  

WHO: American Ballet Theatre New York Summer Intensive 

WHERE: Frank Sinatra School of the Arts 
                  35-12 35th Avenue 
                  Astoria, New York 11106 
                  For detailed directions, visit https://www.franksinatraschoolofthearts.org/  

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 12:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. 

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: A limited number of seats will be on sale for $25 at the door one hour prior to the performance. Adults and children, aged two and up, require a ticketed seat. Please visit ABT's website for more information.  




