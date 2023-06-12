KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

American Ballet Theatre Reveals Casting For Weeks 1 And 2 Of 2023 Summer Season

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Casting for the first two weeks of American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House was announced by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.  

The 2023 June Gala on Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 P.M. will feature the New York Premiere of two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon's latest full-length ballet, Like Water for Chocolate. Bringing Laura Esquivel's best-selling novel to life on opening night are Cassandra Trenary and Herman Cornejo in the leading roles of Tita and Pedro, as well as Christine Shevchenko as Mama Elena, Hee Seo as Rosaura, Catherine Hurlin as Gertrudis, and Thomas Forster as Dr. John Brown.   

Like Water for Chocolate will be performed throughout the first two weeks of the season for a total of 12 performances. Debuts include Claire Davison (Mama Elena) on Friday, June 23; Zimmi Coker (Gertrudis) and Jarod Curley (Dr. John Brown) at the matinee on Saturday, June 24; and Skylar Brandt (Tita) and Carlos Gonzalez (Pedro) on Monday, June 26. Additional New York debuts include SunMi Park (Tita), Daniel Camargo (Pedro), Chloe Misseldine (Rosaura), Skylar Brandt (Gertrudis), and Calvin Royal III (Dr. John Brown) on Friday, June 23; and Devon Teuscher (Tita), Joo Won Ahn (Pedro), Zhong-Jing Fang (Mama Elena), and Betsy McBride (Rosaura) at the matinee on Saturday, June 24.  

The new, three-act ballet is a co-production with The Royal Ballet, with an original score by Joby Talbot and featuring scenery and costumes by Bob Crowley, lighting by Natasha Katz, and video design by Luke Halls. American Ballet Theatre is excited to welcome Alondra de la Parra to conduct the first four performances of Like Water for Chocolate, as well as Tomás Barreiro on Solo Guitar for all 12 performances. Like Water for Chocolate received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet on June 2, 2022, at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, led by Francesca Hayward as Tita and Marcelino Sambé as Pedro. It received its North American Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on March 29, 2023, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, led by Cassandra Trenary as Tita and Herman Cornejo as Pedro. 

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House begin at $30 and are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway and 64th street in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at Click Here




