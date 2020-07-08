American Ballet Theatre Launches New Blog, SIDEBARRE

SideBarre, a weekly blog series featured on www.abt.org/blog/sidebarre/, takes readers on a journey of ABT behind-the-scenes with posts from ABT dancers and conductors, staff and production crew. SideBarre offers insights from a cross-section of the Company. Check in each week to hear from members of the artistic, education, music, make-up and wardrobe departments about their careers, mentors and memorable moments.

"ABT SideBarre is a window to discover the extraordinary individuals who work behind the scenes at ABT, as well as to discover new dimensions of the performers we all admire on stage," said Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett. "During the pandemic, with live performances on pause, we have asked ABT talent to reflect and share their stories. We invite you to enjoy these thoughtful essays and to revisit the SideBarre frequently!"

For more information on ABT or to donate to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund, please visit www.abt.org.

