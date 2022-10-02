Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alison Cook Beatty Dance to Present 10th Anniversary Performance at New York Live Arts in November

The Company will present classic company repertoire paired Covid-era site-specific pieces that have been transformed into stage-based works.

Oct. 02, 2022  

Alison Cook Beatty Dance to Present 10th Anniversary Performance at New York Live Arts in November Alison Cook Beatty Dance will perform at New York Live Arts in their 10th Anniversary Performance In collaboration with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention on November 6th at 7:30 pm.

The Company will present its 10th Anniversary with classic company repertoire paired Covid-era site-specific pieces that have been transformed into stage-based works, star guest artists, live music, and more.

Alison Cook Beatty says, "I never intended to start a dance company; it was truly an organic process. In 2012 I got a few of my friends from class and started creating work. "I just keep saying Yes and figure it out as I go," said Alison Cook-Beatty, Artistic Director of her self-entitled dance company; ten years later, they have become a 501c3 nonprofit, and she has created nearly 50 dances. "I saw major dance companies falling around me. It was breaking my heart. Dancers leaving dance and the city. I lost an entire team. I don't know how we survived the Pandemic. Grit? Passion? But we made it."

Eight works will be presented during Alison Cook Beatty Dance's 10th Anniversary season, "Joyful Offering," set to JS Bach's Oboe Concerto, which will have its NYC debut. "Touched By Fire," one of Alison's earliest works set to JS Bach's Prelude in G Major, accompanied by cellist Ms. Jisoo Ok. Two new works choreographed in 2022, "One More Day," lyrics written by Board President Gerald Appelstein in tribute to his son Jason who died by suicide, and performed by legendary singer Jeff Keller with award-winning composer and musician Polina Nazaykinskaya and Konstantin Soukhovetskian. "Absurd Hereos," set to the music of David Lang, will be performed with visual artist Sean King's projections and costume designer Larissa Shirley King. Guest artists from WHITE WAVE DANCE perform Alison's "Seele," a pas de trois with two women and one man. The Company will perform an excerpt of "Central Park Field #4" in fashion designer Ali Tagahvi's iconic pinstriped costumes. "Lifeline," a classical duet choreographed in 2001, set to the music of Karl Jenkins, will be performed by guest artists Amar Smalls and Tara Bellardine, hailing from Ailey ii. Alison Cook Beatty Dance alumni will perform alongside Alison and core company dancers Maddie, Genaro, Jacob, Madeline, Tom, Ioanna, Kasha, and Mariah in the 1960s favorite "Houston Street Hootenanny." Tony Marques will design the lights. There will be one 10-minute intermission. The program's total running order is one hour and 45 minutes, including speeches.


