Ailey Extension Online Offers Summer Workshops for Kids, Teens, Adults and Dance Teachers

Ailey Extension will welcome dancers from all over the world to visit its virtual studios this summer for a variety of special workshops designed to be joined from the comfort of one's home. These online workshops present unique opportunities for dancers of all ages and experience levels to explore the diversity of dance and hone their skills from wherever they are.

Dancers will have a ball celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community as ballroom vogue icon and pioneer Cesar Valentino teaches the art of creating and telling a story through dance during Voguing for Pride. Dance teachers, dance scholars, and professional dancers will have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of Horton technique during the Virtual Horton Teacher Workshop taught by master teacher and scholar of the Horton vocabulary Ana Marie Forsythe.

Children as young as seven years old have options to join in on the dance with virtual classes catering to kids ages 7-12 as well as teens 13 and up. Ailey Extension's Kids & Teens Online program will teach young dancers the fundamentals of ballet, contemporary, or hip-hop techniques while helping them develop coordination and individuality with their movements. Ailey Experience Online is a chance for young dancers around the world to spend a week training in a variety of dance techniques with guidance from prominent New York choreographers culminating in a digital performance for family and friends.

As part of Ailey All Access - a series of online offerings including free streaming of performances, conversations, short films created by the dancers, classes, and more - these virtual workshops allow dancers of all ages and experience levels to explore new dance styles and refine their technique while being taught by New York City's top instructors without having to leave the safety of their home. For further information about classes and workshops from Ailey Extension, and to register visit aileyextension.com.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS:

VOGUING WITH PRIDE

In celebration of Pride month, join in on a special Voguing with Pride workshop. Ballroom vogue icon and pioneer Cesar Valentino will guide participants through vogue foundation, lines, grace, and precision to help students develop an understanding of and reason for the movements. Participants are encouraged to wear very bright colors and heels to tap into the theme, though not required. Saturday, June 27 from 4:30pm-6pmET

VIRTUAL HORTON TEACHER'S WORKSHOP

The Virtual Horton Teacher's workshop gives dance teachers, dance scholars, and professional dancers an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Horton technique, learn Horton studies, and increase knowledge and details of this unique American modern dance technique under master teacher and scholar of the Horton vocabulary, Ana Marie Forsythe. This exclusive workshop will help participants enhance their teaching skills as they receive an all-inclusive view of the technique. Participants will learn how to train students to use proper body alignment, improve strength, coordination, and flexibility, as well as the ability to train more versatile dancers. Some knowledge of the Horton technique is preferred, and participants must have three years of teaching experience. Session 1: July 13- July 17; Session 2: July 20-July 24 (10:30am-4:30pmET)

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS & TEENS:

KIDS & TEENS ONLINE

Kids & Teens Online is open to children of all genders and experience levels. Each class takes into consideration the abilities of the age group to create an environment that fosters learning skills and boosts confidence while being taught by the city's top instructors. The Kids & Teens Online class schedule begins Thursday, July 2.

KIDS BALLET (Ages 10-12)

Dawn Hillen will teach young dancers to develop coordination and flexibility while becoming familiar with the vocabulary of ballet.

AGES 10-12:

Tuesdays, 4:30pm-5:30pmET

Thursdays, 4:30pm-5:30pmET

KIDS & TEENS CONTEMPORARY (Ages 10-17)

Gianna Theodore will guide dancers through basic contemporary forms while teaching them to develop individuality within their movement. The class will consist of structured movement, floor work, and some improvisation techniques.

AGES 10-12:

Tuesdays, 3:00pm-4:00pmET

Thursdays, 3:00pm-4:00pmET

AGES 13-17:

Tuesdays, 1:00pm-2:00pmET

Thursdays, 1:00pm-2:00pmET

HIP HOP 4 KIDS (Ages 7-12)

Keith Alexander will lead kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

AGES 7 - 9:

Sundays, 10:00am-11:00amET

AGES 10 - 12:

Sundays, 11:00am-12:00pmET

AILEY EXPERIENCE ONLINE

Ailey Experience Online offers the finest dance experience for young students of all levels by providing a variety of dance technique taught by prominent New York choreographers, former Ailey company members, and acclaimed instructors who are committed to offering a unique dance experience for all levels. Each class is designed to encourage creativity through dance and music, allowing students to gain confidence and build self-esteem in a fun, nurturing environment. Over the course of one week, participants will rehearse diverse techniques such as ballet, Horton, contemporary, hip-hop, West African and Broadway jazz, and learn original choreography to perform in a digital showing for family and friends. All levels are welcome; no prior dance experience is required. August 3-7 from 10am-4pmET.

In addition to these exciting summer workshops, Ailey Extension offers more than 25 weekly classes in several different dance and fitness techniques, including ballet, hip hop, Zumba, West African, Pilates and many more. For the complete schedule of livestream and on-demand classes or to register, visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

All livestreamed classes and workshops from Ailey Extension take place virtually on Zoom

Additional on-demand classes are available on Ailey Extension's YouTube channel

