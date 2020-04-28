Ailey All Access Provides Joy and Inspiration Around the Globe with Free Online Performances and More

The Ailey organization continues to find ways to build community, inspire with Ailey's artistry, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance with Ailey All Access. Ailey All Access, a free online initiative, features a series of weekly performance broadcasts, original short films created by the Ailey dancers, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes and more.

Performance Broadcasts

Every Thursday at 7pm ET, fans can watch full-length ballets from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's expansive repertory. As Jazz Appreciation Month culminates, Ailey's first Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Ode will make its streaming debut on International Jazz Day, April 30. Ode acclaimed as "another revelation for Ailey" - offers a powerful and poetic meditation on the beauty and fragility of life in a time of growing gun violence. Ahead of the Thursday screening, Ailey will be sharing behind-the-scenes footage and a discussion with Roberts' about his work and its creation moderated by dancer Hope Boykin. This week, viewers will be treated with a bonus stream on Friday, May 1 at 12pm ET of Jamar Roberts' Gêmeos, a work set on Ailey II that illustrates the dynamics between contrasting personalities and how they evolve from hostility to harmony. Furthermore, on Sunday, May 2 at noon additional special content offered will be a Guggenheim Works & Process event from the fall that focused on Roberts' creative process and previewed the premiere of Ode.

Dancer Curated Content Series

Ailey dancers are inviting viewers to learn more about them beyond the stage through an ongoing conversation series on Wednesdays and Saturdays 1pm ET. This week, the Instagram live series will feature Solomon Dumas hosting discussions with James Gilmer on International Dance Day (Wednesday, April 29) and Christopher Wilson (Saturday, May 2). While the Ailey dancers may not be in the same place at this moment in time, they are still finding ways to dance together while apart with #TheShowMustGoOn and Dancer Diaries video series. Today, an at-home video inspired by Ode premiered to preview the Thursday performance broadcast.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

Our virtual studios are adding four new Ailey Extension online classes for students to enjoy throughout the weekend. Anyone looking for a midday feel-good workout can sweat it out at Zumba with Jose Ozuna on Fridays at noon. Students can shake up their regular routine by playing Capoeira with Leandro Da Silva on Saturdays at 3pm. New dancers can warm up in Body Ballet with Anna Lederfeind on Sundays at 10am where this unique ballet workout program will prepare the body for the demand of dance with cardio/dance conditioning, core strength and flexibility workouts, and ballet basics to improve posture and long lean musculature. Those with a fundamental understanding of classical ballet can practice technique and placement during Beginner Ballet with Yuka Kawazu on Sundays at 4pm. For a complete list of Ailey's free virtual classes - which include Horton, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - students can search MindBody or visit aileyextension.com/class-schedule.

Still, We Dance Campaign

In an effort to keep Ailey alive in the hearts of our community, the Still, We Dance campaign contributes to moving the organization forward during this uncertain time, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.





