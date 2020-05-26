AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE OFFSTAGE Announces Programming Through May 31

In this weekly online series running through July 4, American Ballet Theatre OffStage offers diverse behind-the-scenes experiences of America's National Ballet Company®. The third week of ABT OffStage features conversations, ballet classes and blog posts themed to Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet.

#ABTMetMemory: Alexandre Hammoudi

Monday, May 25 at 12pm ET on YouTube and Instagram: ABT Soloist Alexandre Hammoudi, who has danced the roles of Tybalt and Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, will share his favorite Met season memories. The video will remain on ABT's YouTube channel and IGTV for future viewings.

Guest Artist Spotlight: Natalia Osipova

Tuesday, May 26 on ABT.org: Guest Artist Natalia Osipova was set to reunite with ABT Principal Dancer David Hallberg for one special performance of Romeo and Juliet this season. Visit ABT's website for a feature on Osipova at www.abt.org/abtoffstage.

Debut Deferred: Cassandra Trenary

Wednesday, May 27 on ABT.org, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: Prior to shelter-in-place orders, ABT Soloist Cassandra Trenary had been rehearsing the role of Juliet for her premiere at the Abu Dhabi Festival and her New York debut at the Met. Visit ABT's social media channels to see a rehearsal video and ABT's website for a Q&A with Trenary.

ABT@80: A Fond Look Back with ABT's First Romeo

Thursday, May 28 on YouTube and ABT.org: Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet was given its ABT Premiere in 1985, danced by Leslie Browne and Robert La Fosse. View a special feature on La Fosse, a former Principal Dancer and current faculty member at the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, on YouTube and ABT's website.

ABT Classics as Ballet Classes: Romeo and Juliet with Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns

Friday, May 29 at 12pm ET on YouTube: ABT Principal Dancers Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns will teach a free ballet class inspired by Romeo and Juliet. The video will be available on ABT YouTube channel.

ABT Weekend Talk Series: Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III with Susan Fales-Hill

Saturday, May 30 at 12pm ET on YouTube: ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland and Soloist Calvin Royal III were scheduled to perform Romeo and Juliet together this season. They will discuss the iconic roles and the significance of this performance with ABT Trustee Susan Fales-Hill. The conversation will remain on ABT's YouTube channel for future viewings.

Hair and Makeup Feature: Styling the Harlot Wigs

Sunday, May 31 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: Rena Most and Jill Haley of ABT's Wigs and Makeup team share background on styling of the unique wigs for the role of Harlot in Romeo and Juliet.

Visit www.abt.org/abtoffstage to download a free Romeo and Juliet background for your next virtual meeting!

Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor

