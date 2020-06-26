92Y Presents Online Dance Schedule

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

92Y has released their summer dance schedule featuring weekly intensives, ballet classes and more.

Check out the schedule below!

OUR DANCING SPINES: DANCERS WITH SCOLIOSIS

Paige Fraser, Marcus John, Jacqueline Green, Cara Scott, Beckanne Sisk and Taryn Kaschock Russell

Mon, Jun 29, 6 pm ET, FREE with registration here.

Join our panel for a discussion at the close of Scoliosis Awareness Month on what it is like be a dancer with a severe curvature of the spine.



We will be joined by the founders of two different Foundations, the StraightForward Foundation and the Paige Fraser Foundation who have been working to open up conversations and create supportive communities for those living with this often-unseen condition. We will be sharing two short films: the recently released Bent but Not Broken, directed by Paige Fraser, and Unbraced, directed by Cara Scott (2019). Both films were created specifically to empower and promote positive dialogue around dancers who continue to thrive despite the challenges of living with scoliosis.

92Y ONLINE DANCE CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Absolute Beginner | BALLET

Thu, Jul 9-Jul 30, 5:45 pm, $60

Learn the fundamentals of ballet and get your body moving in a safe encouraging and supportive atmosphere!

Beginner | BALLET

Tue, Jul 7-Jul 28, 5:45 pm, $60

Sat, Jul 11-Aug 1, 11:45 am, $60

This class is designed for students who have some knowledge and experience of basic ballet vocabulary. It is also appropriate for students who have experience in other styles of dance. Attention is given to posture and correct placement.

Advanced Beginner | BALLET

Sat, Jul 11-Aug 1, 9:45 am, $60

This class is designed for students who have studied for several years and have a good understanding of both barre and center work.

BALLET FOR LIFE

Mon, Jul 6-Jul 27, 12:15 pm, $60

Wed, Jul 8-Jul 29, 11 am, $60

This modified ballet class is gentler on the joints and will help you to find grace, better flexibility and alignment and a joy of dancing in a welcoming, virtual environment.

JAZZ (OPEN LEVEL)

Thu, Jul 9-Jul 30, 5 pm, $60

The classic Jazz experience! Class begins with a jazz warm up, advances through a series of isolations, and ends with high energy across-the-floor progressions and choreography.

MODERN DANCE (OPEN LEVEL)

Wed, Jul 8-Jul 29, 6:30 pm, $60

Sat, Jul 11-Aug 1, 12 pm, $60

Explore the body's relationship to breath, weight and space through standing and floor work. Develop strength and movement flexibility.

MODERN DANCE FOR LIFE

Thu, Jul 9-Jul 30, 12 pm, $60

Moving through a combination of traditional modern dance and contemporary release techniques, this class builds articulation and strength through adaptable phrase movement.

CREATIONS WITH CHOREOGRAPHERS: WEEKLY ONLINE INTENSIVES

FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS

FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS AND PROFESSIONALS

Get access to some of the most exciting and innovative choreographers in the dance world today - Sidra Bell, Ethan Colangelo, Dorchel Haqq, Maddie Hanson, Madison Hicks, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Maurya Kerr, Gabrielle Lamb, Joy-Marie Thompson, and Maleek Washington.



You'll have choreography specifically created on you and your classmates through hour-long daily Zoom sessions. The dances you work on culminate at the end of the week in final sharing. Each process is unique as every choreographer has their own individual approach. The class includes additional opportunities to interface with your virtual classmates through online meet and greets, talk backs and lectures by inspiring professionals in the dance world. It's your opportunity to connect with dancers your age from all over the country and create something special together.



FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS

Classes start at 12 pm

$125 for each 5-session intensive



Mon, Jun 29 - Jul 3 - Choreographer Maddie Hanson



Mon, Jul 6 - Jul 10 - Choreographer Ethan Colangelo



Mon, Jul 13 - Jul 17 - Choreographer Joy-Marie Thompson



Mon, Jul 20 - Jul 24 - Choreographer Dorchel Haqq



FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Classes start at 1:30 pm

$125 for each 5-session intensive



Mon, Jun 29 - Jul 3 - Choreographer Maddie Hanson



Mon, Jul 6 - Jul 10 - Choreographer Ethan Colangelo



Mon, Jul 13 - Jul 17 - Choreographer Joy-Marie Thompson



Mon, Jul 20 - Jul 24 - Choreographer Dorchel Haqq



Mon, Jul 27 - Aug 17 - Choreographer Madison Hicks



FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS AND PROFESSIONALS

Classes start at 2 pm

$125 for each 5-session intensive



Mon, Jun 29 - Jul 3 - Choreographer Gabrielle Lamb



Mon, Jul 6 - Jul 10 - Choreographer Maleek Washington



Mon, Jul 13 - Jul 17 - Choreographer Sidra Bell



Mon, Jul 20 - Jul 24 - Choreographer Maurya Kerr



Mon, Jul 27 - Jul 31 - Choreographer Loni Landon



