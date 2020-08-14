92Y Announces the Premiere of ...A MOVEMENT. JOURNEY., a Dance Film Created by Hope Boykin

The online screening will take place on Saturday, August 29, 7 pm ET.

92Y has announced the premiere screening of ...a movement. Journey., a specially commissioned dance film directed and choreographed by Hope Boykin on Saturday, August 29 at 7 pm ET. The date marks what would have been Charlie Parker's 100th birthday, and is part of Charlie Parker: Now's the Time - Celebrating Bird at 100, a multidisciplinary celebration also including music, film and conversation. Tickets for this event are here: https://www.92y.org/event/a-movement-journey



...a movement. Journey. features a series of short dances inspired by the life and music of Charlie Parker and features performers LaMar Baylor, Patrick Coker, Daniel Harder and Jessica Pinkett. The premiere will be followed by a live panel discussion and Q&A session with Hope and the artists.



"Living through a time such as this, when our eyes are open to the world's need for healing, artists continue to refocus their thoughts toward the creatives of the past; those who have paved the way and created lanes, inspiring us to build on their legacies and dreams. With segments discussing my creative process, I will speak about building original text and spoken word; living and working on today's digital stage; and using the life and sounds of Charlie Parker as a foundation for a new work - I will take you on a new journey from my perspective with the music of the great Charlie Parker. Through this new-ness, creating in a time none could foresee, I'm striving to find new ways, carving new lanes for our future generations. Audiences will see short vignettes choreographed and created for dancers who have been isolated during the world's intermission, struggling to find a way out, and searching for their stage. Standing alone or woven together, the works created will show the struggle and celebrate the survival of life. Charlie Parker left us a soundtrack of the world in which he lived, and I will use the story the music tells, through his body of work, to create and celebrate all he left us. I wonder if he knew what his genius could provide to the future he wouldn't get to see." -- Hope Boykin



MUSIC, ART, CONVERSATION EVENTS:



Exclusive Screening | BIRD

Fri, Aug 28, 7 pm, FREE with registration

Forest Whitaker stars as brilliant jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in Academy Award-winning director Clint Eastwood's homage to Bird's life and genius. Charlie Parker pushes the boundaries of jazz, always ahead of the musical sensibilities of his time-and never willing to compromise his artistry. Wrestling with his twin demons, alcohol and drug abuse, he struggles to gain acceptance for his music. But neither his talent nor the love of his devoted wife, Chan, is enough to save Bird from a tragically untimely death at the age of 34.



Exclusive screening courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.



CHARLIE PARKER'S MUSIC AS VISUAL ART CATALYST

A Hands-On Virtual Workshop Exploring Art, Music, and Improvisation

Sat, Aug 29, 11 am ET, $25*

Charlie Parker's music is the catalyst for artistic exploration in a visual art class with artist and curator Melissa Staiger, using Parker's genius improvisations, melodies and rhythms to explore drawing and color improvisation.



CHARLIE PARKER ONLINE LISTENING PARTY!

Sat, Aug 29, 12 pm ET, FREE with registration

Celebrate Charlie Parker the greatest way possible-with a listening party featuring his most essential recordings, curated and hosted by Brian Delp of WBGO, the radio station The New York Times called "arguably the best jazz station in the world." Delp, who hosts the station's Midday Jazz show, drops the proverbial needle on seminal Bird tracks like "Now's the Time," "Ko-Ko," "Ornithology," "Lester Leaps In," "Star Eyes," "Embraceable You" and more, all with insights into Parker's artistry and collaborators, and commentary on what makes these recordings touchstones of jazz.



CELEBRATING BIRD-A CONVERSATION WITH MUSIC

Featuring Jazz Sax Masters Joe Lovano, Charles McPherson, Grace Kelly and Antonio Hart, Hosted by Gary Giddins

Saturday, August 29, 2 ET, $10

Award-winning journalist, jazz critic and Celebrating Bird author Gary Giddins joins us for a dive into the genius of Charlie Parker, as he leads a conversation with a quartet of sax masters hugely influenced by Parker. Giddins talks with Grammy Award-winning tenor sax legend Joe Lovano, who has said, "[Bird's] fresh and beautiful approach to the art of improvising fuels everything I do in music" ... and three outstanding alto players: Charles McPherson, who played Charlie Parker's solos in Clint Eastwood's film Bird, the electrifying young Downbeat Critics Poll winner Grace Kelly, and Antonio Hart, about whom The New York Times wrote, "The styles of the masters of his instrument-Parker, Benny Carter, Johnny Hodges-flash through his playing like deft literary allusions." They discuss Parker's groundbreaking artistry and legacy, bringing personal reflections and distinct perspectives on the bebop giant, all supported by iconic recordings and historic footage. Each artist then performs one of Parker's landmark compositions.

