York Symphony Welcomes New Executive Director Anthony Wise

May. 02, 2023  

The York Symphony Orchestra has announced its new Executive Director. Starting May 7, Anthony Wise will begin his new role with the YSO. Wise has served as the YSO's Operations Manager and Personnel Manager since 2021.

"Anthony will bring a fresh perspective to orchestra management as well as promoting music education. He is well respected and an excellent problem solver with a get it done personality," said Betsy Keefer, YSO Board President.

Before joining the York Symphony team, Wise founded and managed the Austin (Texas) Summer Brass Academy, which was an instrument specific workshop for Middle and High School students. Wise also performed as an elite trombone player as with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the San Antonio Orchestra and others over 20 years. In 2002, he graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music.

Wise grew up in Central Pennsylvania. His passion for music was driven from an early age thanks to music education opportunities, including the York Symphony Orchestra.

"My first York Symphony Orchestra experience was playing as trombone soloist with the orchestra in 1998 as the Concerto Competition Winner, which fueled my desire for orchestral music," Wise said.

Now Wise looks forward to taking that same passion to moving beyond the stage. He has been leading the YSO's current strategic planning process.

"I am very excited to be his Board partner as we complete our strategic planning process and continue to provide wonderful music to the greater York Community," Keefer said.

Made up of talented professional musicians from the greater York area and beyond, the York Symphony Orchestra has been engaging audiences with outstanding orchestral music for 90 years. Performing at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts under the leadership of Music Director Lawrence Golan, the orchestra presents an eclectic mix of classical masterworks and contemporary selections. The 2022-2023 season is sponsored by PeoplesBank. The York Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to music education with programs to engage youth and adults. For more information on the York Symphony Orchestra, visit YorkSymphony.org or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/YorkSymphony/.




