Xenia Rubinos Unveils New Double Single 'Diosa vs. Bugeisha'

Innovative musician Xenia Rubinos is releasing the double single "DIOSA" vs "BUGEISHA" today, two new songs that emit a confident female energy. Her first new music since the 2016 release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Black Terry Cat, watch the colorful and lively new video for "DIOSA" and listen to the sparse yet powerful "BUGEISHA."

"These tracks mark a different language for me and are both more electronic and aggressive than my previous work," Xenia explained. "They are both anthems of female ferocity and power. I thought that was the perfect energy to lead into 2020 with."



"'DIOSA' is a track I'd had in mind for a long time," she continued. "The hook is what I envisioned myself chanting to a friend or a woman I admired to encourage her to keep going and to feel in her power. Diosa (goddess), Reina (queen), Chula (hottie), Bella (beautiful) - I envisioned women getting ready, looking themselves in the mirror, dancing solo in their rooms- it's an anthem to hype yourself up and start something."



Two sides of a coin, DIOSA means goddess while BUGEISHA means warrior. "BUGEISHA" is inspired by the Onna Bugeisha, which were female fighters in Japanese culture who often took the place of their male counterparts. My track is inspired by the tale of onna bugeisha Nayako Takeko," Xenia said. "I was so struck by her story and the portrait I found of her. It felt incredibly raw and powerful. I decided to keep the vocals sparse and try to evoke this kind of hypnotic, trance like moment when she is at the top of a hill about to go into battle and imagining herself succeeding. She is rooted like a tree and she has no fear, she feels a rush of adrenaline, a thrill at the sight of her enemy and a rush of power and trust in herself and in the honor of her family. Not even death could stop her from being fierce and powerful."



Xenia Rubinos dips in and out of genre and structure to create movingly powerful songs. Her powerhouse vocals stem from a combination of R&B, Hip-Hop and Jazz influences, all delivered with a soulful punk aura. Pitchfork has lauded the radiant singer as "a unique new pop personality" while The New Yorker described her work as "rhythmically fierce, vocally generous music that slips through the net of any known genre."

Photo Credit: Michelle Arcila





