World-Renowned Violinist Daisy Jopling To Appear On The Violators Unlimited Radio Show This Month

Daisy Jopling performed at the Royal Albert Hall at age 14 and hasn't stopped since.

Mar. 02, 2023  

World-renowned classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling is set to appear on The Violators Unlimited Radio Show on Saturday March 11 at 4:00 PM EST. The Violators Unlimited are a group of 6 men, (Darryl Thompson, Chris Ali, Mark Shelby, David Cumberbatch, Fred Jacobs, and Harry Hero Samo, that have formulated a brotherhood throughout their lives, that mutually share the passion for the hip-hop culture.

Daisy Jopling performed at the Royal Albert Hall at age 14 and hasn't stopped since, touring Japan, the UK, Austria and New York. Most recently she performed in Egypt by foot of the great pyramids and plans to Re-create that presentation on March 25th at The Paramount Hudson Theatre in Peekskill, New York. She will present effusion of Western and Middle Eastern music and just calling it "Irradiance." She will also feature young local talent, including the Peekskill City Singers. In the fall of 2023 she will be performing at the Taj Mahal in India..

The Violators Unlimited Radio show broadcasts evert Saturday from 4-6 pm EST. Each week they feature a variety of guests, everything from authors, to all types of musicians to actors and more. They ask relevant questions, play cool music and basically have a lot of fun......

IRRADIANCE at the Great Pyramids of Egypt Recreated Featuring The Daisy Jopling Band March 25th, 2023 At the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater In Peekskill, NY

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience!

https://www.daisyjopling.com

Get Tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228213®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fparamounthudsonvalley.com%2Fevents%2Firradiance-at-the-great-pyramids-of-egypt-recreated-ft-the-daisy-jopling-band%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Violinist Stella Chen Releases Debut Album, STELLA X SCHUBERT; Single Out Today! Photo
Violinist Stella Chen Releases Debut Album, STELLA X SCHUBERT; Single Out Today!
On Friday, March 10, 2023, American violinist Stella Chen releases her debut album, Stella x Schubert, with pianist Henry Kramer on the Apple-owned Platoon platform. Performing on the 1700 ex-Petri Stradivarius violin, Chen garnered worldwide attention with her first-prize win at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition, followed by the 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award.
NYFOS Records to Release Joshua Blues BLACK & BLUE Photo
NYFOS Records to Release Joshua Blue's 'BLACK & BLUE'
Black & Blue is the debut solo album of British-American tenor Joshua Blue, and explores themes of racial equality and human resilience, in songs spanning over five decades.
Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performa Photo
Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performance
Proctors will host special guest Eujeong Choi, winner of the Empire State Youth Orchestra 2022 Concerto Competition, for the upcoming Schenectady Symphony Orchestra performance “The Age of Nationalism (1918-1959)” on the MainStage 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra Un Photo
American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra University's Fortunoff Theater
The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 57th Anniversary, will perform Exploring the Human Spirit - Part 2 on Sunday, March 12 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, presented by the University Music Department.

