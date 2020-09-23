What's Streaming: Classical - Week Of September 28 â€“ October 4

WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL - WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 4

Monday, September 28 - Sunday, October 4

Shai Wosner continues Diabelli Variations project

Shai Wosner's Daily Diabelli, Variation 13 (September 21)

Next week, Shai Wosner continues his month-long journey through Beethoven's Diabelli Variations. He started with the theme-a waltz by Anton Diabelli-on Tuesday, September 8, and he continues to perform and provide insight into one variation per day until he has completed all 33.

WHERE TO WATCH: Shai Wosner's Facebook and Instagram

Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Jen Shyu's presentation "Mentorship, Creativity, and an

Artist's Pivot in Times of COVID-19," via University of Michigan

Singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and dancer Jen Shyu performs and discusses new works influenced by quarantine and the Black Lives Matter movement in her upcoming livestream "Mentorship, Creativity, and an Artist's Pivot in Times of COVID-19," presented by the University of Michigan's Center for World Music Studies as part of its virtual series PERFORMING THE MOVEMENT, PERFORMING THE MOMENT. The event also includes an audience Q&A.

WHERE TO REGISTER / WATCH: University of Michigan's web site

Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive series continues with soprano Sarah Coburn

Tulsa Opera keeps the music alive amidst the shutdowns with its Staying Alive video series-bringing to viewers at-home performances from the company's featured artists every week. On Wednesday, September 30, soprano and Tulsa native Sarah Coburn, accompanied by Lyndon Meyer, sings "How Fair This Spot" by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Ms. Coburn returns to Tulsa Opera on October 9 for its season-opening, live and semi-staged 'baseball Rigoletto' at ONEOK Field baseball stadium.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Wednesday, September 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Jen Shyu featured as special guest in Berklee School of Music

conversation series Effortless Mastery Forum

Jen Shyu is the next guest in the Berklee School of Music's conversation series Effortless Mastery Forum, hosted by jazz pianist and artistic director of the school's Effortless Mastery Institute Kenny Werner.

WHERE TO REGISTER / WATCH: Berklee School of Music's registration portal (click "Sep 30, 2020 06:00 PM" in the dropdown menu)

Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Koh's Alone Together in recital for Cornell Concert Series

Jennifer Koh's Alone Together performance on April 24, including world premiere of

Anthony Cheung's Springs Eternal, which is featured on the Cornell program

From April to June, as part of her Alone Together commissioning project, Jennifer Koh premiered new micro-works for solo violin by more than 40 composers. Ten of these works (see below) are featured on her virtual program for the Cornell Concert Series. She says, "Alone Together is an artistic response to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial hardship it has placed on many in the music community. It is an online commissioning project that brings composers together in support of the many freelancers among them."

Nina Young: There Had Been Signs, Surely

Anthony Cheung: Springs Eternal

Qasim Naqvi: Hal

Tonia Ko (DMA '17): The Fragile Season

Inti Figgis-Vizueta: Quiet City (& Easter Bells From the Bowery)

Tania LÃ©on: Anima

Wang Lu: Hover and Recede

Lester St. Louis: Ultraviolet, efflorescent

Nina Shekhar: Warm In My Veins

Missy Mazzoli: Hail, Horrors, Hail

WHERE TO WATCH: Cornell Concert Series' web site

Thursday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET

World premiere of new work by Wu Man and Kronos Quartet

Wu Man joins Kronos Quartet to perform in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's virtual celebration of the Mid-Autumn "Moon" Festival, a thousand-year-old Chinese tradition marked by family gatherings, paper lanterns, and moon cakes. The program includes pieces for pipa, as well as other Chinese instruments, and a world premiere of a new work by Wu Man and Kronos Quartet.

WHERE TO RESERVE / WATCH: Philharmonic Society of Orange County's web site

Friday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. CT

DavÃ³ne Tines at DACAMERA's Gala Opening Night Livestream

DACAMERA kicks off its fall season with a livestreamed Opening Night concert that includes DavÃ³ne Tines in original interpretations of two spirituals. Hosted by Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg, the evening will also feature performances from guitarist Sharon Isbin, cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton, flutist Claire Chase, jazz pianist and Blue Note recording artist James Francies, and Cuban percussionist, singer and bandleader Pedrito Martinez.

WHERE TO REGISTER / WATCH: DACAMERA's Eventbrite

Friday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT

Minnesota Orchestra kicks off redesigned fall season

Excerpt from pilot livestream on September 12, which was the

first concert inside Orchestra Hall since mid-March

Minnesota Orchestra fall concerts will be presented through a unique three-way partnership between Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Classical MPR, and the orchestra. These hour-long concerts will feature ensembles of up to 25 orchestra musicians performing programs created for at-home viewing instead of an in-person audience, starting with a string orchestra program led by Music Director Osmo VÃ¤nskÃ¤ on Friday, October 2. He conducts Mozart's Serenade No. 12 in C minor, Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, and Jessie Montgomery's Strum.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN:

TV: Twin Cities PBS's MN Channel (TPT 2.2)

Radio: Classical MPR, including via 99.5 FM in the Twin Cities and online at classicalmpr.org;

Online: Livestream via minnesotaorchestra.org and social media; performances subsequently will be available for free on-demand access via minnesotaorchestra.org

Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive series features mezzo-soprano RenÃ©e Rapier

Following Sarah Coburn's Staying Alive performance on Wednesday, September 30, Tulsa Opera presents mezzo-soprano RenÃ©e Rapier alongside accompanist Lyndon Meyer in "You'll Never Walk Alone," from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Ms. Rapier recently appeared as Suzuki in Tulsa Opera's Madama Butterfly.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

DavÃ³ne Tines's VIGIL with Louisville Orchestra

DavÃ³ne Tines joins the Louisville Orchestra for the orchestral premiere of his composition VIGIL, which pays tribute to Louisville native Breonna Taylor. VIGIL was created in collaboration with Dutch-French producer Igee DieudonnÃ© and arranged by Matthew Aucoin on commission from the Louisville Orchestra. Mr. Tines also joins the orchestra for Samuel Barber's Dover Beach and two songs from Caroline Shaw's By and By.

WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS / WATCH: Louisville Orchestra's web site

