Wet Ink Ensemble Releases Wet Ink Archive: 06 'Adversarial Anti-Solutions'

Wet Ink Ensemble has released the sixth edition of its online journal of adventurous music and conversation, the Wet Ink Archive: 06 "Adversarial Anti-Solutions."

The technology-focused issue features three individuals and groups at the forefront of musical thinking around AI. Max Ardito explores the wonders and the terrors of composing with hyper-powerful black-box AI technology largely developed in the wake of the military industrial complex and promulgated through Big Tech's crusade to consume everything. Ted Moore shares with us his experiences using machine learning as an Algorithmic Collaborator in composition and improvisational practice. Norah Lorway, Edward Powley, and Arthur Wilson of Beesting Labs share a manifesto about their Scorch programming language, a language which uses AI collaborators to open computational composition to a wider demographic of future "musickers." Sam Pluta - composer, performer, and Technical Director of Wet Ink - serves as Editor for Archive 06.

The mission of Wet Ink Archive parallels that of the Ensemble: sharing the body of work generated within the group, celebrating the music of longtime collaborators, and providing a platform for emerging and underrepresented artists. Each issue includes three articles ranging from personal reflection to in-depth musical analysis, accompanied by newly released music and archival documentation.

Issues of Archive are available for free online at https://archive.wetink.org

