Violinist Kristin Lee and Pianist Jeremy Jordan to Perform Americana Virtual Concert Streamed Live

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:30pm, violinist Kristin Lee and pianist Jeremy Jordan will join forces for a virtual recital presented by Adelphi University. The program, entitled Americana, showcases a broad spectrum of illustrious composers and the American musical styles which influenced them, as well as their own musical styles which influenced generations of composers to come. This concert will be streamed LIVE from the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, and tickets are available for $10 at www.adelphi.edu/events/violinist-kristen-lee-americana. A link with a special access code to watch the livestream will be delivered in the order confirmation email. The performance will not remain online for later viewing.

A native of Seoul, Korea, Kristin Lee emigrated to the U.S. at the age of seven. During her childhood, playing the violin was a refuge for Kristin from bullying and racism - she moved to the U.S. not speaking any English, and feels the violin became her voice. As a foreign-born citizen of America, Lee was compelled to select this repertoire to express her pride of the country she now calls her own, and offers this program that has a distinct and recognizable sound of American music and its rich history.

The repertoire for this performance includes Jeremy Jordan's Fish Me a Dream; Jonathan Ragonese's Non-Poem No. 4; Harry Burleigh's Four Southland Sketches; Patrick Castillo's Cirque for solo violin; Amy Beach's Romance; George Gershwin's But Not for Me (arr. Jeremy Jordan); James Louis "JJ" Johnson's Lament (arr. Jeremy Jordan); Scott Joplin's The Entertainer (arr. Jeremy Jordan); Florence Price's Adoration; and John Novacek's Four Rags.

Lee and Jordan have recorded a corresponding album featuring several of these works that will be released in the future.

About Kristin Lee: A recipient of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as a top prizewinner of the 2012 Walter W. Naumburg Competition and the Astral Artists' 2010 National Auditions, Kristin Lee is a violinist of remarkable versatility and impeccable technique who enjoys a vibrant career as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and educator. "Her technique is flawless, and she has a sense of melodic shaping that reflects an artistic maturity," writes the St. Louis Post-­Dispatch, and The Strad reports, "She seems entirely comfortable with stylistic diversity, which is one criterion that separates the run-of-the­-mill instrumentalists from true artists."

Kristin Lee has appeared as soloist with leading orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Milwaukee Symphony, Tacoma Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Nordic Chamber Orchestra of Sweden, Ural Philharmonic of Russia, Korean Broadcasting Symphony, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra of China, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Dominican Republic, and many others. She has performed on the world's finest concert stages, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall's Salon de Virtuosi, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, the Ravinia Festival, Philadelphia's World Cafe Live, (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York, the Louvre Museum in Paris, Washington, D.C.'s Phillips Collection, and Korea's Kumho Art Gallery. An accomplished chamber musician, Kristin Lee is a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performing at Lincoln Center in New York and on tour with CMS throughout each season, as well as a member of Camerata Pacifica in Santa Barbara, sitting as The Bernard Gondos Chair.

Recent and upcoming highlights include concerts presented by the San Francisco Symphony with Itzhak Perlman, Amarillo Symphony, Chamber Music Sedona, a tour with the Silk Road Ensemble, Music@Menlo, Parlance Chamber Concerts, Moab Music Festival, Music in the Vineyards, Town Hall Seattle, Lyra Music Festival, Olympic Music Festival, North Carolina New Music Initiative, and the Leicester International Music Festival, as well as performances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Camerata Pacifica.

Lee's many honors include awards from the 2015 Trondheim Chamber Music Competition, 2011 Trio di Trieste Premio International Competition, the SYLFF Fellowship, Dorothy DeLay Scholarship, the Aspen Music Festival's Violin Competition, the New Jersey Young Artists' Competition, and the Salon de Virtuosi Scholarship Foundation. She is also the unprecedented First Prize winner of three concerto competitions at The Juilliard School - in the Pre-­College Division in 1997 and 1999, and in the College Division in 2007.

Born in Seoul, Lee began studying the violin at the age of five, and within one year won First Prize at the prestigious Korea Times Violin Competition. In 1995, she moved to the United States and continued her musical studies under Sonja Foster. Two years later, she became a student of Catherine Cho and Dorothy DeLay in The Juilliard School's Pre-College Division. In January 2000, she was chosen to study with Itzhak Perlman. Lee holds a Master's degree from The Juilliard School. She is the co-founder and artistic director of Emerald City Music in Seattle. For more information, visit www.violinistkristinlee.com.

About Jeremy Jordan: Critically acclaimed, "a clear technical virtuoso", "a rare talent", and "a true Wunderkind," Chicago born Jeremy Jordan burst onto the music scene at age 9 playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in a live televised performance. Jordan was born into a musical family where his mother and father were his first instructors. They ensured that his burgeoning talent was nurtured by providing a strong foundation in classical training and also encouraged his study of improvised music and composition. Jordan went on to appear on the acclaimed radio program From The Top and From The Top: Live from Carnegie Hall performing Liszt. Since then Jordan has made his solo Carnegie Hall debut performing Chopin, Liszt, Schubert, and Wagner.

After winning the 2006 Steinway Concerto Competition playing the Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1, Jordan delivered acclaimed performances with the Ars Viva Symphony Orchestra and concerto performances and recordings with the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. Following studies at The Juilliard School, Jordan received undergraduate and graduate degrees on the Van Cliburn and Irene Diamond scholarships. Acclaimed for his virtuosic deliveries of his Liszt/Horowitz, Wagner, and Saint-Saens transcriptions, Jordan has also performed to thunderous applause in appearances at the United Nations Arts Council, the American Liszt Society, Concertgebouw, Tokyo Opera City, Prague's Rudolfinum, and Chicago's Ravinia Festival. He has appeared as a chamber musician in tours throughout North America, Europe, and Japan.

Jordan continues to compose solo piano music, chamber music, orchestral music, and electronic music. His compositions have debuted on National Public Radio and have received world premieres at Seattle's Emerald City Music Festival, New York's National Sawdust, and Ireland's Sounds From a Safe Harbour. His most recent album 'For Flint' featured several original jazz compositions and raised money to purchase clean water for families affected by the Flint Water Crisis. For more information, visit www.jeremyajanijordan.com.