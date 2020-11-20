Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu Joins The Shanghai Quartet

The Shanghai Quartet announced today that Angelo Xiang Yu joins the ensemble as second violinist, effective immediately. Angelo Xiang Yu is the recipient of both a 2019 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a 2019 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. He won First Prize in the 2010 Yehudi Menuhin Competition. As part of the Quartet, Angelo joins the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, where they have been the Quartet-in-Residence since 2002. The Shanghai Quartet, including Angelo, also joins The Tianjin Juilliard School in fall 2020 as resident faculty members.

Auditioning a new member during the coronavirus pandemic created a unique set of challenges for the creative process. The players could not greet each other with handshakes, and they rehearsed six feet apart with masks. But in the end, social distancing and masks did not distract from Angelo's ideal fit with the Quartet.

First violinist and co-founder of the Quartet Weigang Li comments, "Angelo brings a breadth of experience with him that is uniquely tailored to our work. In addition to his exceptional soloist abilities, he is an accomplished chamber musician and passionate educator. Being a devoted teacher was an important trait for us, and he also understands the demands of our international touring schedule. With family in Shanghai, he will quickly and happily adapt to the bicontinental nature of our quartet."

Cellist Nicholas Tzavaras adds, "Our chemistry as musicians was immediately apparent. For our first rehearsals, we were socially distanced, even wearing masks, but our playing clicked immediately. Angelo is a thoughtful, warm, and sensitive musician."

Mr. Yu has been a member of the prestigious Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's The Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two), and chamber music has been an important part of his career.

"Joining this esteemed group of colleagues is a dream come true." Says Angelo Xiang Yu, "During my youth in Shanghai, I admired the Shanghai Quartet as the prime example of how a string quartet should sound. My younger self would have been amazed that I would someday join as a member."

Honggang Li shares his excitement, "Angelo reflects the next chapter and future of the Shanghai Quartet. His presence will continue our tradition of excellence while bringing new approaches that inspire us. We are overjoyed he will join our family."

Upcoming performance highlights for the Quartet include the premiere of a new work by Marcos Balter for the Quartet and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo for the Phillips Collection, return performances for Maverick Concerts and the Taos School of Music, and engagements in Los Angeles, Syracuse, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City. For further information, visit shanghaiquartet.com.

