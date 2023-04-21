Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival Reveals Additional Details For Three-Day Inaugural Event

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA and the City of Vancouver announceD further details for the inaugural Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival, spanning three days from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6. The December announcement of the Festival led to such an impressive showing of support that it has expanded access to a world-class musical lineup by providing free admission for all. The multidisciplinary festival features internationally renowned musicians two-time GRAMMY-winners Time for Three, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, and pianist Orli Shaham - with Vancouver's beloved VSO at the heart, conducted by Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Music Director Maestro Salvador Brotons. VAMF is also proud to present a diverse roster of visual artists and performances from local Vancouver musicians, dancers, and street performers. Additionally, star of television, film, and stage Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. (The Wire, The Walking Dead) will host a film screening and conversation at Vancouver's historic Kiggins Theatre. The Festival is presented by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA and the City of Vancouver, in partnership with Columbia Arts Network and Vancouver Culture, Arts & Heritage Commission, with support from a generous grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

"It is with great excitement that we usher in the first annual Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival in collaboration with the City of Vancouver," says Chief Executive Officer Dr. Igor Shakhman. "This multidisciplinary festival has long been a dream of ours, and bringing this dream to life is one of the greatest ways we can honor and bring joy to our community. With art exhibits, performances from renowned soloists and chamber groups, hands-on educational events, local performing art groups, and the VSO, there is something for everyone."

Local performing arts groups will be chosen by a committee and include musicians, dancers, and street performers that reflect the growing diversity of the Vancouver community. Additionally, Columbia Arts Network is overseeing an active call to visual artists to sell their work at the Festival's pop-up galleries or be entered into a juried art show.

"Local artists are at the heart of Vancouver's vibrant arts community," says Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. "We are looking forward to celebrating their creativity and talent this summer during the Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival. This event truly showcases the talent that is in Vancouver year-round."

The Festival opens August 4 with an evening of American popular music on the Esther Short Park mainstage in downtown Vancouver featuring the full orchestra under the baton of Maestro Brotons with genre-defying trio Time for Three. Selections include Sweet Child of Mine, Hallelujah, Stand by Me, and more, alongside classical music works such as Bernstein's Overture to Candide and Arturo Márquez's dance-inspired Danzon No. 2.

The mainstage excellence continues August 5, as Maestro Gerard Schwarz - known as a champion of American composers - leads the VSO with esteemed American violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performing American composer Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto. Other works on the program are by American composers Adolphus Hailstork, William Schuman, and George Gershwin.

The Festival's final day on August 6 culminates with a matinee performance as Maestro Schwarz again leads the VSO with acclaimed pianist Orli Shaham performing Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Additional works include Copland's Appalachian Spring and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World."

Festival attendees can look forward to an opening night art walk in collaboration with Vancouver's Downtown Association, sidewalk sales and exhibitions featuring talented local and regional visual artists, Main Street gallery walk and pop-up galleries throughout the festival grounds, a juried art show at the historic Slocum House, and a local youth art show. Other Festival highlights include hands-on educational activities for all ages and artisanal food and crafts at Vancouver Farmers Market. Delicious street food will be available from local vendors and award-winning dining options from downtown and waterfront eateries.

For more details and up-to-date information on attending, visit VAMF's website.

VANCOUVER USA ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL DETAILS: VSO CONCERTS

Friday, August 4, 2023

7-9 PM

Esther Short Park - Main Stage

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA - under the baton of VSO Music Director Maestro Brotons - welcomes genre-defying trio Time for Three in an evening of popular tunes including Sweet Child of Mine, Hallelujah, Stand by Me, and more, alongside classical music works such as Bernstein's Overture to Candide and Arturo Márquez's dance-inspired Danzon No. 2.

9:30-11 PM

Parade Ground, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

Enjoy "Sherlock Jr." (1924) - an American silent comedy directed by and starring Buster Keaton - performed by VSO musicians and pianist and arranger Rodney Sauer.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

7-9 PM

Esther Short Park - Main Stage

Join the VSO led by internationally acclaimed Maestro Gerard Schwarz in an evening of works by American composers Gershwin, Adolphus Hailstork, William Schuman, in addition to Samuel Barber's beautiful violin concerto with esteemed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

Repertoire:

Adolphus Hailstork: Four Hymns Without Words

Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14

Ives (arr. William Schuman): Variations on "America"

Gershwin: Suite from Porgy and Bess

Sunday, August 6, 2023

3-5 PM

Esther Short Park - Main Stage

Maestro Gerard Schwarz leads VSO in a grand finale of the inaugural Festival in a program celebrating America with Copland's famed Appalachian Spring and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 about America, alongside Rachmaninov's celebrated Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with internally recognized and Vancouver favorite pianist Orli Shaham.

Repertoire:

Copland: Appalachian Spring

Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, "From the New World"

About the VSO

The VSO, now in its 44th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

About the City of Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington sits on the north bank of the Columbia River directly across from Portland, Oregon. The Pacific Coast is less than 90 miles to the west. The Cascade Mountain Range rises on the east. Vancouver combines the excitement of a major metropolitan area with small-town charm and abundant recreational opportunities. Learn more at cityofvancouver.us.

About Columbia Arts Network

Columbia Arts Network (CAN) develops art, artists, and interest in art for people in all communities and backgrounds throughout Southwest Washington. CAN unifies arts organizations through partnership, education, and collaboration to promote economic and cultural vitality. Learn more at columbiaartsnetwork.org.