Vancouver Symphony Orchestra to Conclude 2023/24 Season with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s 2023/24 season finale performance will feature the Portland Symphonic Choir on June 1 at 7 pm and June 2 at 3 pm at Skyview Concert Hall. VSO’s Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons will lead the orchestra and the Portland Symphonic Choir in Ludwig van Beethoven’s timeless masterpiece Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 (“Choral”) with soloists Megan Belov (soprano), Grace Skinner (mezzo-soprano), Katherine Goforth (tenor), Anton Belov (baritone) from the Portland Symphonic Choir. Both performances of this concert will also be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 (“Choral”) premiered in 1824 and is the last complete symphony ever written by Beethoven. It is notably the first symphony written by such a distinguished composer to include vocal soloists and a chorus. Despite its innovative elements, the symphony was not an initial success, yet it went on to influence nearly every 19th-century composer after Beethoven and is one of the most popular pieces of symphonic music to this day.

Performance Details:

What: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

When: Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 pm

Where: 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685

Tickets: Available at vancouversymphony.org

Tickets are on sale now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by a VSO musician or Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concert goers to attend before the program from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo directly before the performance begins. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with Da Capo available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Unlike previous programs, there will be no intermission during this program.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

