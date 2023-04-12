Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's Young Artist Concerto Competition Open Nationwide

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has opened its 29th Annual Young Artist Concerto Competition with a National Call for Entries, announced by VSO CEO Dr. Igor Shakhman. Based in Vancouver, WA and now in its 44th season, the VSO has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest's arts community providing world-class orchestra and chamber music performances, promoting young musicians, and opening doors to classical music for young audiences. For the third year running, the competition is open to entrants nationwide.

Every season, two of the best attended and most eagerly anticipated events in Southwest Washington are the VSO Young Artist Concerto Competition Finals and the performances of the three winning contestants with the orchestra under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons. Recent years have seen an enormous increase in entries for the competition, with talented young musicians submitting from all around the country. Past esteemed judges for the competition include GRAMMY winner Zuill Bailey, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra solo English horn Pedro Diaz, former Artistic Director for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center David Shifrin, Music Director is Symphony Tacoma Sarah Ioannides, and others.

In 2021, in response to the growing demand of the Young Artist Concerto Competition, the VSO expanded the pool of eligible candidates to all 50 states. VSO also increased the amount of prize money for all winners in each category, and the same amounts will be offered for the 2023 competition: Gold Medalists - $5,000 each; Silver Medalists - $2,000 each and Bronze Medalists - $1,000 each.

Applications must be received no later than August 1, 2023. Complete information and application forms are available at vancouversymphony.org.

Eligibility

Students of 18 years of age or under as of January 1, 2024 who are citizens or legal residents of the United States of America are eligible to compete in the categories of piano, strings and woodwinds/brass. Following the initial judging of application video links, the three top candidates in each category (nine total) will compete on October 15th, 2023 in front of an audience and panel of judges in Vancouver, WA for the prizes of $5,000 for first place, $2000 for second place and $1000 for third place. First place winners then perform their winning selections with Maestro Brotons and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in the January 20th and 21st, 2024 concerts at Skyview Concert Hall.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 44th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.