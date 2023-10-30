Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Reveals 2023 Young Artist Competition Winners

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) has revealed Xinran Shi (piano), Diego Chapela-Perez (saxophone), and Esme Arias-Kim (violin) as the Gold Medalists of its 29th Young Artist Competition following a remarkable performance from all nine finalists. Gold medal winners in each category will perform with the VSO under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 20 and 21, 2024 at Skyview Concert Hall. Ms. Shi will perform Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Mr. Chapela-Perez will perform Concerto in E flat Major for Alto Saxophone by Alexander Glazunov and Ms. Arias-Kim will perform Poeme by Ernest Chausson.

Silver Medalists were Roxane Park (piano), Macy Gong (flute), and Hyerin Ella Eom (violin). Bronze Medalists were Celicia Thendean (piano), Hannah Cho (flute), and Nesya Fertel (violin). Nine of the nation's finest young musicians competed in three categories: piano, strings, and winds/brass. These talented students were chosen from over 100 applicants for their outstanding musical ability and virtuosity.

This competition was sponsored by Paul Christensen.

All finalists receive generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists are awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each. Additionally, brass/winds category Diego Chapela-Perez was awarded a special prize at the discretion of the judges: a mini residency at the El Paso Pro-Musica Festival. This is a new and exclusive prize that marks the beginning of a partnership between VSO USA and El Paso Pro-Musica. Judges included Mariam Adam, Zuill Bailey, Tanya Bannister, Dr. Igal Kesselman, and Dr. Stephen Shepherd.

All three gold medalists are accomplished musicians with numerous competition wins and noteworthy performances:

Xinran Shi has won top prizes in many national and international piano competitions and has appeared on NPR's From The Top. She has attended various music programs such as Morningside Music Bridge, Cliburn Junior Piano Festival, PYPA Piano Festival, Vancouver Piano Sessions, and more. She was a 2020-2022 Young Scholar of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

Diego Chapela-Perez is a notable Texas All-State musician, and his most recent solo performance was in Indianapolis on the stage of the Music for All National Festival this past March with the Dekaney High School Wind Ensemble. He is the soprano saxophonist of the Halcyon Quartet, bronze medalist of the prestigious Fischoff Chamber competition, and finalist of the Coltman Chamber competition, as well as numerous other state and national competitions.

Esme Arias-Kim has performed solos with orchestras including the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Southern California Philharmonic, and more. She has performed solo recitals at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Peninsula Music Festival, Chicago Cultural Center, and 92NY. Earlier this year she was the winner of the Crain-Maling Foundation Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition and will be soloing with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the 2023-2024 season as well as the Minnesota Orchestra after receiving first place in their young artists competition.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.