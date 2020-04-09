Vancouver Chamber Choir Announces Cancellation of 2019-2020 Season

Vancouver Chamber Choir has released the following message regarding their season:

It is with great sadness that we must announce that the remaining activities of our 2019-2020 season have now been officially cancelled. No doubt this news will not come as a great surprise, but it is heartbreaking nonetheless.

Although we held out hope as long as we could, it has become clear to our staff and our Board of Directors that neither our May 8 concert This Delicate Universe at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts nor our annual Divertimento fundraising dinner at the end of May can proceed as planned. We know you were looking forward to these events as much as we were and share in your disappointment.

To say this has been a roller coaster year for the Vancouver Chamber Choir is an understatement - between the catastrophic flood last summer and the current global pandemic this certainly wasn't the inaugural season we had envisioned for our new Artistic Director, Kari Turunen!

Nonetheless, we persevere, and we are confident that if we all continue with the current precautions of staying home when possible, washing our hands frequently and maintaining social distance we will be able to kick off our exciting 50th anniversary season in September.

Thank you for being part of this past year and for giving Kari such a warm welcome. We look forward to singing for you again very soon!





