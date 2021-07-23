VIDEO: Watch the First 10 Minutes of the TRIALS OF MANA 25th Anniversary Orchestral Concert

The Trials of Mana 25th Anniversary Orchestral Concert was held online on June 26th, 2021.

This performance was held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Trials of Mana as well as the release of the remake, and featured many of the famous songs which bring the games to life.

Originally composed by Hiroki Kikuta and arranged for orchestra by Sachiko Miyano. The concert was performed by the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Takeshi Oi.

Watch the first 10 minutes of the concert below!