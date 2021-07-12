VIDEO: Today On NYPhil+ Yefim Bronfman Plays Shostakovich

Today on NYPhil+ Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducts Walker's Lyric for Strings, composed in memory of his grandmother, an escaped slave, and Mozart's intimate yet epic Gran Partita. The formidable Yefim Bronfman joins Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin in Shostakovich's uncharacteristically optimistic concerto.

