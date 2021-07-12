Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Today On NYPhil+ Yefim Bronfman Plays Shostakovich

Check out a preview of the event below!

Jul. 12, 2021  

Today on NYPhil+ Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducts Walker's Lyric for Strings, composed in memory of his grandmother, an escaped slave, and Mozart's intimate yet epic Gran Partita. The formidable Yefim Bronfman joins Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin in Shostakovich's uncharacteristically optimistic concerto.

NYPhil+ subscribers have exclusive, unparalleled access to the Orchestra's digital concerts. Historic telecasts with musical legends, decades of concerts on audio, newly recorded concerts, and more will be available exclusively to NYPhil+ subscribers.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


