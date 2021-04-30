VIDEO: This Is Your Space: NSO Young People's Concert 2021

Come on in! The Kennedy Center is your community and home for music, theater, dance, opera, storytelling, poetry, and more from all over the world. This video concert takes you on a tour of the Center with the spoken-word poetry of Kwame Alexander and an inspiring variety of classical music performed by the National Symphony Orchestra. In Russian, Chinese, Ghanaian, French, and English: Dobró požálovat´, Huān yíng, Akwaaba, Bienvenue, and Welcome!

This 36-minute video includes narrated poetry by Kwame Alexander and seven classical music pieces performed by musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO). The musicians perform in a number of spaces around the Kennedy Center and the REACH, including the River Pavilion, the Grand Foyer, the Russian Lounge, the African Lounge, the Chinese Lounge, the Opera House lobby, and the Concert Hall. Read visual descriptions of each of the spaces.

