Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The New York Philharmonic Invites You to Practice 30
Are you up for the New York Philharmonic's Practice 30 Challenge? Practice for 30 days straight, and join in on the community online!
Check out the NY Phil's social media channels for practice tips from the pros, and get motivated by musicians of the Philharmonic and special guests Blood Orange, Drew Forde (ThatViolaKid), Thorgy Thor, Wu Man, Tiffany Poon, Joey Alexander, Canadian Brass, Third Coast Percussion, The Five Browns, and many more.
Post your practice videos on social media using #Practice30 and the Philharmonic will share their favorites.
Watch the intro video for the project below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch the Full Disney Cruise Line Production of TANGLED
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Ali Ewoldt Sing 'Now' From DOCTOR ZHIVAGO
- VIDEO: Watch an All New Lyric Video For 'One' From A CHORUS LINE, in Honor of the Show's 45th Anniversary
- VIDEO: 150 Performers Record 'Make Them Hear You' to Raise Runds for StopWatch