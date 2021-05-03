Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NSO @ Home With Kreisler, Duruflé, Ysaÿe and More!

Check out the full episode now streaming!

May. 3, 2021  

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's broadcast features NSO Concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef, NSO Principal Second Violinist Marissa Regni (as performer and host!), NSO Principal Violist Daniel Foster, KCOHO Principal Flutist Adria Sternstein Foster and Pianists Lisa Emenheiser and Sophia Kim Cook.

The NSO Youth Fellowship String Quartet, comprised of Violinists Jeremy Foster and Eleanor Clemans-Cope, Violist John Czekanski and Cellist Alexandra Lukashuk, and the NSO Youth Fellowship Duo, comprised of Flutist Amy Hwang and Harpist Olivia Tilly also perform. Featuring works by Kreisler, Persichetti, Ysaÿe and more!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


