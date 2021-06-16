VIDEO: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra Musicians Perform for Hospital Workers

Watch a special concert performance, streamed live from NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Comprised of members of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, this string trio and brass trio provide the perfect music for a summer's day.

As New York City reopens after a long and devastating year, we are so grateful to the essential workers across our city for their service during the pandemic. We give thanks to the valiant and selfless people who have tirelessly responded to the Covid-19 health crisis in New York and the world with their whole hearts and lives-healthcare workers, police and firefighters, grocery store workers, and so many more.

Since 2020, musicians and performers from the resident organizations at Lincoln Center have performed live for frontline workers as part of Love From Lincoln Center. We also shared prerecorded performances by world-renowned artists with essential workers. Now, as a token of our continued appreciation, we're sharing livestreamed events this summer, dedicated to all frontline workers. We hope these artistic offerings can provide some solace, respite, and brightness in all of our days. Thank you.