VIDEO: Learn with Carnegie Hall Presents National Youth Ensembles

Jul. 1, 2020  

Join alumni of Carnegie Hall's three national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz-as they help the incoming class kick off its online summer program.

Carnegie Hall Shares archival footage from past tours and performances, and previews what the new group of young musicians will be up to this summer.

